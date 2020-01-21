Dark Horse’s Bandette Trade Paperbacks Set for Release This Summer

For the first time ever, Dark Horse Comics‘ Bandette from Paul Tobin and Colleen Cover is being collected as trade paperbacks. Previously released as hardcover collections, ComicBook.com can reveal the acclaimed series will be released in paperback form this summer, beginning with Bandette Volume 1: Presto! on June 30th. The book is now available for pre-order through your local comic shop or online through retailers like Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

You can check out the never-before-seen cover for the first paperback after the jump.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series initially launched as a digital exclusive on Comixology in 2012 before being released by Dark Horse in hardcover format in the year after. Since it’s creation, the series has won three Eisner Awards and notched two Oregon Book Award finalist nods.

A synopsis of the first volume reads, “In Bandette Paul Tobin and Colleen Coover bring to life the world’s greatest thief, a costumed teen burglar by the nome d’arte of Bandette! A thorn in the side of both the police and the criminal underworld, Bandette takes her city by storm. But it’s not all breaking hearts and purloining masterpieces when a rival thief makes a startling discovery. Can Bandette manage to laugh off a plot against her own life?”

Bandette issues #1 through #18 are now available on Comixology ahead of the trade paperback releases later this year.