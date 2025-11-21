Beloved Series Fence Returns With New Fence Breakthrough: Quarter Clash #1 First Look (Exclusive)

Diving into the high stakes world of fencing, BOOM! Studios’ series Fence has been a fan-favorite hit since the original series debuted in 2017, running not just for the 12-issue original series, but several original graphic novels, limited series, and one-shots as well. Now, the beloved and GLAAD award-winning series is back in January with an all-new double-sized one-shot and ComicBook has an exclusive first look at the next chapter in the epic Fence saga.

Arriving in comic shops on January 7, 2026, Fence Breakthrough: Quarter Clash #1 will bring readers back to the exciting world of the acclaimed series, picking up with the King’s Row team having made it to the quarterfinals. Of course, there’s bound to be some drama. You can get your first glimpse below.

Fence Breakthrough: Quarter Clash #1 Is The Exciting Next Chapter For the Fan-Favorite Series

From New York Times bestselling writer C.S. Pacat and acclaimed artist Johanna the Mad, Fence Breakthrough: Quarter Clash is the next chapter in the Fence saga. The King’s Row fencing team has successfully made it to the quarterfinals, which puts them one step closer to their goal of beating Exton! But Aiden, as usual, has started to check out, and worse — no one’s even surprised. Can Harvard figure out how to keep Aiden’s head in the game before the team falls apart? Or will they be faced with the difficult choice to press on to victory without him?

Fence Breakthrough: Quarter Clash #1 has a pre-order final cutoff date of November 24th. The book features a main cover by series artist Johanna the Mad as well as variants by artist Sina Grace.

Fence has been a fan-favorite since it originally debuted. Set in the world of fencing, the original Fence series centered on Nicholas, the illegitimate son of a retired Olympic champion with aspirations of following in his footsteps. The series has since expanded to explore other characters, mixing in not only the drama of sports, but romance as well. The series has in particular been praised for its LGBTQ+ representation.

Fence Breakthrough: Quarter Clash #1 from BOOM! Studios goes on sale January 7, 2026, at comic book shops. Final order cutoff is November 24th.

