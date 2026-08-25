Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees Halloween Special First Look Reveals Most Chilling Chapter of the IDW Hit Yet [EXCLUSIVE]

While superhero comics are huge and get a lot of attention, one of the biggest hits in the space in recent years has had nothing to do with capes, cowls, and villains and everything to do with a world in which cute, cuddly, adorable animals mix with horror and has given us a surprisingly iconic (and wicked) figure in the form of a serial killer bear named Sam. Yes, we’re talking about Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees, Patrick Horvath’s inventive and at times twisted series from IDW. The original series thrilled audiences when it debuted in 2017 and then last year, we got a sequel with Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees: Rite of Spring and if that wasn’t enough, Sam even crossed over into the DC Multiverse in DC K.O.: Boss Battle. But if you thought we were done with Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees, you were wrong. IDW announced a Halloween special heading to shops this October and we’re starting spooky season a little early with an exclusive first look.

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That’s right: we have an exclusive first look at Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees Halloween Special. The upcoming one shot will see Horvath joined by a packed roster of creators — James Tynion IV (Exquisite Corpses) and Tyler Boss (You’ll Do Bad Things), Tony Fleecs (Feral) and Dave Wachter (Uncanny Valley), Che Grayson (Absolute Catwoman) and Matt Emmons (The Council of Frogs), and Jared Cullum (Usagi Yojimbo) for individual stories, all centered around the recounting of the wicked crimes of everyone’s favorite cuddly serial killer. The book goes on sale October 7th. You can pre-order the book at your local comic shop before August 31st.

Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees Halloween Special is Like a Twisted Campfire Tale (And There’s More Story to Come, Too)

Patrick Horvath Page

Tyler Boss Page

Jared Cullum Page

Matt Emmons Page

Here’s how IDW describes Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees Halloween Special: “Years have passed since Samantha Strong left Woodbrook, but her legend has only grown. Now that the cat is out of the bag, more and more horrific murders have been tied back to her. Some are her doing…others mere folklore…but all absolutely gripping stories featuring everyone’s favorite cuddly serial killer. Gather around the campfire on Halloween night with some of the best creators working today and listen as the citizens of Woodbrook spill the beans on Samantha Strong’s most terrifying deeds.”

What’s really exciting about this upcoming one shot is that it sounds like readers will get a mix of stories about Sam and her crimes, but it might just be up to the reader to decide what is real and what is exaggeration. If you’ve ever told scary stories around the campfire then you know that’s the most fun part of the experience and pairing the concept with one of the most intriguing characters in comics is sure to be a winner. And, as you can see for yourself in the art from the issue, the juxtaposition between the chilling tales, the grim subject matter, and the soft, tonal colors will make the whole experience unsettling in the most delightful way.

And of course, if scaring yourself silly with this epic new one shot Halloween special isn’t enough, Sam’s story isn’t quite over just yet. There’s one final chapter coming in February. It was recently announced that the final volume of the series, Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees: The Summer and the Fall, will take the story to small-town America in 2004 where Sam has been living off the grid, but that might be changing as it’s only a matter of time before this most wanted bear is recognized. While we can’t wait to see how it all ends, this upcoming Halloween special is sure to keep us spooked and entertained..

Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees Halloween Special goes on sale October 7th from IDW.