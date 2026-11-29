The Green Goblin is Spider-Man’s number one enemy, and he’s made it his personal mission to leave a mark on Spider-Man’s life more painful than anyone else. He’s killed Gwen Stacy and masterminded the “Clone Saga,” and if we throw Harry’s Green Goblin into the ring, the villain would go on to convince Peter that Gwen even cheated on him and had two children with Norman. Norman and Harry have pushed Peter to the very brink, but they’re far from the only villains to ruin Peter’s life. In fact, today, we’re looking at five other villains who have gone above and beyond in destroying Spider-Man’s life.

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5) Doctor Octopus

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

If anyone argued that the Green Goblin wasn’t Spider-Man’s archenemy, then they’d be arguing that spot belongs to Doc Ock. Otto has always been one of Peter’s most creative villains, always looking for a new angle from which to destroy the Wall-Crawler. He was the first to form the Sinister Six, gathering Spider-Man’s strongest foes to wipe him off the map. Heck, he even does it deliberately, such as when he nearly married Aunt May to gain access to her nuclear arms inheritance. Yes, every word in that sentence was accurate. Of course, the biggest impact Otto left on Peter’s life came when he stole his body and became the Superior Spider-Man.

Otto totally usurped Peter’s life, destroying all of his relationships and annihilating his reputation to pursue his own path, creating Parker Industries. Peter was forced to hide in the recesses of Otto’s memories just to survive, and when he finally took his body back, he had to do it with the guilt of knowing that someone died for him to do so. Peter was left to pick up the pieces of his shattered life and spent years doing so. Sure, Otto made him unfathomably rich, but the villain even took that away pretty quickly, forcing Peter to dissolve the company to prevent its evil use. Otto’s body swap nearly destroyed everything, even NYC itself.

4) Jackal

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Jackal is one of Peter’s most obsessed villains, but he’s never had his eye on Spider-Man. Rather, Peter’s former college professor Miles Warren was obsessed with Gwen Stacy, to the point of cloning her after she died. His jealousy led him to clone Peter out of spite, upon which he discovered Peter’s secret, setting him on the path to the utterly insane “Clone Sage.” Sure, Norman was the mastermind behind it, but Jackal’s diabolical madness was the driving force behind the small army of clones Peter would have to grapple with. That alone is more than enough to justify his placement on this list, because, seriously, Spider-Man deals with an inordinate number of clones.

Warren has also expanded his megalomania to using Peter’s DNA to make everyone’s lives worse, including creating the Spider-Virus that led to the “Spider-Island” event. He’s also created the Carrion Virus, which has turned countless people into zombie-like creatures and endlessly tormented Peter’s clone brothers. The Jackal is a monster who will never stop pursuing a new way to torment people with Spider-Man’s DNA or clones of him, which inevitably always falls onto Peter’s plate with all the guilt that comes along with it.

3) Ravage

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Cormac is the newest villain on this list, and his confrontation with Spider-Man is far from over, but he’s already made a very strong case for why he deserves to be here. Thanks to the villainous Torment, Cormac discovered Peter’s secret identity and that he was May’s biological son. At first, he seemed content to be the son May thought she lost, but he planned to actually usurp Peter’s place in May’s heart by literally removing the love she had for him. Cormac’s power let him remove all of May’s memories of and feelings for Peter, leaving him a stranger to her, while he became the most important person in her life. He even used his vast resources to alter May’s documents to make him her medical proxy, turn the law against Peter, and even convince May’s boyfriend to side with him.

Other villains have tried to kill Aunt May, but nobody has ever attacked Peter like this before. He’s lost the most important person in his life and has to watch as she gets closer to a sociopathic monster who is fueled by endless greed and insecurities. In one fell swoop, Ravage ripped away the one stable part of Spider-Man’s entire existence. Now he has to rebuild his relationship with May from nothing while knowing he’s smack dab in the middle of a cold war that only either he or Comac could walk away from.

2) J. Jonah Jameson

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Jonah’s place on this list might seem harsh at a first glance, but he’s done more damage to Spider-Man over time than literally anyone else. Sure, he’s one of Spidey’s most vocal supporters today, but that only came after decades of doing everything in his power to turn the entire world against the Wall-Crawler. Jameson ran a smear campaign against Spider-Man that was so effective that it became standard for citizens of the Marvel Universe to hate him with all of their guts, branding him a criminal and menace. This is a reputation cultivated so skillfully that everyone considers this Spider-Man’s default status in the public zeitgeist. This public pressure has driven Peter past his limit numerous times, directly leading to the times when he hangs up his webs and breaks down.

As if that isn’t bad enough on its own, and believe me, it is, JJJ has also directly funded and created two separate supervillains who still torment Pete to this day. Without Jonah, neither Scorpion nor the Spider-Slayer would be around to nearly kill Spider-Man whenever they showed up, meaning that all of their crimes fall on his head, too. And of course, we can’t forget the constant mental anguish from being what just might be one of the singularly most aggravating bosses of all time. Jonah has hurt Peter on every single level, and it’s a miracle that they’ve made it this far as friends, given their history.

1) Mephisto

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Of course, if we’re talking about people who ruined Spider-Man’s life, we absolutely have to include the demon who stole the greatest thing in it: his marriage. Mephisto is the monster who came to Peter and MJ at their most vulnerable, offering to revive Aunt May if they agreed to make it so as if their marriage never happened. Not only did this set Peter and MJ on the path to separation for decades, but it inadvertently wiped out their unborn daughter, who would have gone on to save the world from Mephisto’s final conquest in the future. MJ is arguably Spider-Man’s most important supporting character, and Mephisto is the number one reason that they can’t be together, but his crimes go far deeper than that.

Mephisto is ultimately responsible for Norman and Harry’s crimes as the Green Goblins, having convinced Norman to sell him Harry’s soul in exchange for success and power. This led to the rise of the Kindred and all of their torments of Peter and MJ. Mephisto hasn’t just made Spider-Man suffer. He’s become the boogeyman who haunts every step Spider-Man takes, being the living embodiment of the idea that the Wall-Crawler can never be happy. Mephisto is the ultimate monster tormenting Spider-Man, and if you look at some of his greatest tragedies, you can trace a significant amount back to the Devil himself.

Which villain do you think has ruined Spider-Man’s life the most? Let us know in the comments below!