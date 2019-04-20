Bernie Sanders Becomes Superhero in New Comic Book

Gearing up for his second presidential run, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has been turned into a comic book superhero. From the politically-charged Devil’s Due Comics comes Talk Bernie To Me! is a one-shot comic book currently scheduled for physical and digital release on July 3rd.

Written by Devil’s Due publisher Josh Blaylock and a whole host of artists, the indie publisher is donating a portion of all sales to the ACLU and RaicesTexas.org, a legal services firm providing help to underserved immigrant children, family, and refugees.

“I’ve been increasingly impressed with Sanders’ ingenuity and ability to be on the right side of history — even when it’s not the popular thing to do — from his fights for civil rights and healthcare many decades ago, to the introduction of the recent Stop BEZOS Act and Stop WALMART Act,” says Blaylock. “I’m excited to see him leading this new movement as a frontrunner for the Democratic Party.”

The initial cover for Talk To Bernie To Me! is from Blaylock and shows the titular character as if he were He-Man from Masters of the Universe.

It’s not the first politically-based comic Devil’s Due has released as late as their previous title Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez And The Freshman Force went viral online. The publisher first arrived on the scene nearly a decade ago with the wildly-popular Barack the Barbarian series of graphic novels featuring then-President Barack Obama.

Talk Bernie To Me!: The Bernie Sanders Special and AOC Surprise is currently available for preorder at BernieComic.com.

