4 Stories from Wonder Woman: Black and Gold 2026 Special Ranked

There’s a brand-new Wonder Woman special, and fans of the Amazing Amazon are in for a real treat. In the vein of series such as Superman: Red and Blue, Wonder Woman has an anthology with her own unique color scheme. Wonder Woman: Black and Gold was a six-issue limited series that was made in honor of the character’s 80th anniversary, which united several high-profile writers and artists to tell tales of Diana that show off what an amazing hero she is. While that series ended some time ago, DC has revived it for a new one-shot special.

Wonder Woman: Black and Gold 2026 Special gives readers a collection of four new stories about DC’s most iconic female superhero. “Decent Docent”, “Last Flight”, “The Truth Unreal”, and “Peach Thief” all take a different approach to showing off the best aspects of Wonder Woman, but how do they all compare to one another? “The Truth Unreal” shows off Diana’s dedication to truth and her opposition to those who weaponize control, while “Peach Thief” opts for a cute, lighthearted approach to Wonder Woman’s sense of justice. Read on to see the four stories and how they all rate.

4. “Decent Docent”

“Decent Docent” comes from current Wonder Woman ongoing writer Tom King and reunites him with Mister Miracle co-creator Mitch Gerads. It’s a strong creative team admittedly. However, the story is largely about a young Wonder Woman fan waiting to meet Diana at a museum and a docent who keeps her entertained while Wonder Woman battles her entire rogues’ gallery. It’s very much a Tom King story, and while it does hit a lot of points people like about Wonder Woman, it feels weaker compared to the ones where she actually drives the story.

3. “Peach Thief”

Jordie Bellaire and Paulina Ganucheau’s “Peach Thief” opts for a story set during Diana’s pre-Wonder Woman days on Themyscira. A peach crop is going missing and Diana (eager to get her hands on a cobbler) goes on a stakeout to catch the thief in the action, only to discover her kanga, Jumpa, is the culprit. There’s no action, admittedly, but it is a cute little story filled with an incredibly warm art style that hilariously balances Wonder Woman’s dedication to justice with some very human traits. I mean, who wouldn’t go above and beyond for peach cobbler?

2. “The Truth Unreal”

“The Truth Unreal” unites Steve Orlando and Rossi Gifford for a powerful tale that pits Wonder Woman against Anton Unreal, a cult leader who promises a world free from the stresses of modern life in exchange for total obedience. Naturally, this clashes with Diana, and she binds him in the Lasso of Truth, leading to an excellent scene pitting their ideologies against one another until Unreal admits the fraud he is. It’s a fantastic story that delves into Diana’s belief in the truth and self-autonomy. It’s just a shame that this story couldn’t be longer.

1. “Last Flight”

Alyssa Wong and Karen S. Darboe come together for “Last Flight”, which sees Diana seek out the aid of Wong’s co-creation, Xanthe Zhou. Diana is looking for Steve in the Spirit World, taking her and Xanthe on a magical adventure. Everything about this story is top-notch; it’s got action, it’s got amazing art, it’s got Diana fighting demons, and it’s all in the name of love, and what says ‘Wonder Woman’ better than that? Despite leaning a bit into Wong’s Spirit World, Wonder Woman is the star here and shines brightly in this fantastic story.

