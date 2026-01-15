3 1990s Sega Games Return This Week In New Re-Release

Not one, not two, but three 1990s Sega games are set to return this month in a new re-release that packages all three together into one bundle with some new features. One of the three Sega games in question was never released outside of Japan, so this will be the first time many in the United States and Europe will be able to get their hands on the 30-year-old-plus title.

More specifically, Mighty Rabbit Studios Headless Chicken Games, and Limited Run Games are re-releasing El Viento, Earnest Evans, and Anett Futatabi on January 16, aka tomorrow, as Earnest Evans Collection. As you may know, this collection has been available on the Nintendo Switch since last month, but this has been only in Japan.

Three Nostalgic Sega Games

For those unfamiliar with this trio of games, the oldest is El Viento, which debuted on September 20, 1991, via the now-defunct Wolf Team and via the Sega Genesis, which it was an exclusive to. The platformer is the first game in the Earnest Evans trilogy. Upon release, it earned a somewhat mixed critical reception. Despite this, it still got a sequel.

This sequel is Earnest Evans, which debuted the same year for the Sega CD, before coming to the Sega Genesis the following year. The platformer was also released by Wolf Team, and is the most popular release in the series, at least in the West. However, it was similarly divisive at the time of its release.

The trilogy was capped in 1993 with the release of Anett Futatabi, which was only released in Japan. The third game in the Wolf Team trilogy was probably received the worst, which may explain why the series died with it. Suffice to say, it’s surprising to see the series return, though Limited Run Games has been increasingly digging up more and more obscure 1990s franchises, so perhaps it is not too surprising.

The new re-releases are not remakes, nor technically remasters, but there are new features like fully voiced cutscenes, a rewind feature, and a save feature. While there are some modern touches, the collection is very much a nostalgic collection, which is to say each game is just like it was back in the 1990s.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.