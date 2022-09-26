Check Out This Preview of The Big Adventures of Babymouse: Once Upon a Messy Whisker

The folks at Random House Books for Young Readers have provided ComicBook.com an exclusive look inside of The BIG Adventures of Babymouse: Once Upon a Messy Whisker, an upcoming graphic novel by Jennifer L. Holm, Illustrated by Matthew Holm. The latest installment in the Eisner-winning series is set to hit the stands tomorrow (September 27), in bookshops and online. Below, you can see the cover and a series of preview pages.

New adventures, bigger imagination, same messy whiskers—Babymouse is back in a brand-new full-color graphic novel series by Jennifer L. Holm and Matthew Holm, the sister-and-brother team behind the Eisner Award–winning Babymouse graphic novel series and the New York Times bestseller Sunny Side Up. Perfect for young readers who love to laugh, The BIG Adventures of Babymouse: Once Upon a Messy Whisker (Book 1), on sale September 27, 2022, follows the "almost absurdly likable" (The Bulletin) Babymouse as she learns to be careful what she wishes for. . . .

Babymouse has a BIG imagination. In her dreams, she's the BEST at everything—she's the coolest, the smartest, the strongest, and she DEFINITELY has nice, neat whiskers! In real life? Not so much. But WHAT IF Babymouse could make her fantasies come true? New York Times bestselling, three-time Newbery Honor–winning author Jennifer Holm teams up once again with her brother Matthew Holm to bring readers a brand-new chapter of this fully illustrated graphic novel series packed with humor and kid appeal. With multiple Children's Choice Awards and over 1.8 million books sold, kids, parents, and teachers agree that Babymouse is perfect for fans of Junie B. Jones, Ivy and Bean, Bad Kitty, and Dork Diaries.

JENNIFER L. HOLM and MATTHEW HOLM are the sister-and-brother team behind the Eisner Award–winning Babymouse graphic novel series and the New York Times bestseller Sunny Side Up. Jennifer is the author of many acclaimed novels, including three Newbery Honor winners, Our Only May Amelia, Penny from Heaven, and Turtle in Paradise. Matthew Holm is a graphic designer and freelance writer. They are also the creators of the Squish series. To find out more, visit Babymouse.com and facebook.com/babymousebooks.