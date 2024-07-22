Black Hammer Returning With New Story

Black Hammer is far from over. Dark Horse has announced the return of the beloved superhero series in the form of Black Hammer: Spiral City. Picking up immediately after the events of Black Hammer: The End, Spiral City is said to feature an entirely new cast of characters in the new world created by the events of The End. Series creator Jeff Lemire is writing the series, which will feature art by franchise newcomer Teddy Kristensen.

“Black Hammer: Spiral City picks up after The End, following the Second Cataclysm and the rearranging of the universe. Many of its lost heroes have returned, but there is no homecoming parade as anti-superhuman sentiment grows, fueled by recent events and stoked by Malcolm Gold, the former head of T.R.I.D.E.N.T, now running to become Spiral’s new mayor,” Dark Horse’s synopsis for the series reads.

It adds, “Making matters worse, Spiral Asylum has shut down with many of its low-risk, mentally ill superhuman inmates being set loose into the streets. With this reshaped Black Hammer Universe as the backdrop, several new stories begin to unfold and intertwine, creating a rich portrait of some lesser-known inhabitants living on the fringes of Spiral City.”

When we spoke with Lemire in 2023, the writer teased the future of the property, confirming The End wasn’t really the final time readers would be able to see the characters of his superhero opus.

“The end is of everything I’ve done so far. It’s sort of culminates. It brings everything together, all the spinoffs, all the miniseries and everything into one big, huge story and sets the table or cleans the slate for the next era of stories in that world, which I’ve just started working on with Teddy Kristensen doing some art for me,” he adds. “It’s exciting to come to an end point of all the stuff I’ve been doing for the last five years and try to reinvent it for myself in a way, refresh it for myself and get excited about it again which has been really cool.”