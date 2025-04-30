Marvel Gives Deadpool the Fantastic Four’s Powers

Few have possessed all four powers of the Fantastic Four at once: Mister Fantastic’s super-malleable stretching. The Invisible Woman’s invisibility and psionic force fields. The Human Torch’s heat and flame manipulation. The Thing’s rocky durability and strength. It was the villainous Super-Skrull who was the first to wield all the powers of the Fantastic Four, followed by the robotic Super-Adaptoid. Both better options than Deadpool.

But that’s exactly what’s going to happen in Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time #4, the penultimate issue in the five-issue series from the Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe and Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Again creative team of Cullen Bunn and Dalibor Talajić. The series sees the deadliest Wade Wilson in the multiverse recruited by a woman named Alphea, who tasks him with — what else? — killing the Marvel Universe.

In the first issue, Alphea equipped the Deadpool variant with a reality-sliding device and sent him on a mission to eliminate targets who “pose a threat to all reality.” He first killed an alternate-version Superior Spider-Man, the Franken-Castle version of the Punisher, a Demon-possessed Daredevil, and the Ana Kravinoff Kraven the Hunter. But when he tried to kill a World Breaker Hulk who smashed the heroes of his world, Deadpool found himself in yet another unfamiliar reality: Earth-616, the main Marvel Universe.

That’s a problem for the world’s heroes, because Deadpool has a kill list that includes the following names:

Superior Spider-Man

Punisher

Kraven the Hunter

Daredevil

Hulk (green one)

Captain America

Venom

Black Panther

Hellcat

Union Jack

Moon Knight

Black Widow

Speedball

Wasp

Ghost Rider

X-Men (all of them)

Hulk (red one)

Thor

Except the heroes he has to kill aren’t Earth’s mightiest heroes. Instead, they’re alternate versions like Cap-Wolf (a werewolf Captain America), the Red Hulk, and the Dark X-Men (an assembly of mutants like Dark Beast and Mystique). Solicitations for upcoming issues tease a gamma-powered Deadpool battling the Red Hulk, HYDRA, and Doctor Doom, with Wade somehow coming to possess the combined powers of the Fantastic Four.

Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time #2 (of 5)

Wade Wilson has a lot weighing on his conscience, like a universe’s worth. In fact, like a specific universe’s worth… What kind of evil could Deadpool destroy to even that out? And why is this universe’s S.H.I.E.L.D. dressed in HYDRA unifo-? Oh… That’ll work. RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

On sale: May 7

Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time #3 (of 5)

Deadpool goes Gamma! What lengths will Wade Wilson go to to kill his next target, the Red Hulk? And what does he need from the Dark X-Men to do it? RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

On sale: June 11

Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time #4 (of 5)

DEADPOOL SEEKS UNLIMITED POWER! A healing factor and a top-notch wit won’t cut it when you’re hunting the worst monsters in the Multiverse! What power could defeat the Earth’s mightiest heroes? And can Deadpool trust DOCTOR DOOM to give it to him?! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

On sale: July 2