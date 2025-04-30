Power Rangers Prime Is Hitting Its Stride at the Perfect Time (Review)

Play video

Power Rangers Prime has successfully established a new team of Rangers, but has only scratched the surface of what they are capable of as characters. Enter Power Rangers Prime #6, which pushes Mark into the spotlight and instantly becomes one of the most gripping and likely important issues of the series to date. While there are well-known characters in the book like Rita and Lauren, the series needed one of the new characters to truly step into a linchpin role to reach its potential. Well, ladies and gentlemen, that person has now stepped on the stage, and the future looks as promising as ever.

Writer Melissa Flores shifts from the thrilling chaos of the last issue and focuses solely on Mark, who was the book’s main tether character from the very first issue. He’s the one who made first contact with Lauren after all, but despite being in that lead spot, there were still a lot of questions regarding his past and what informed his beliefs, but all that changes with issue #6.

Around half of the issue is a conversation between Ryan and Mark after his capture, while the other half is within Mark’s mind, slowly revealing the tragic circumstances that led to his arrival on Earth. It was already rather easy to empathize with Mark as a refugee in an Eltarian-controlled Earth, but you don’t really understand the profound effect his interactions with Eltar have had until you understand his relationship with his mother, and these are some of the most profound moments of the issue.

Flores paints a very different picture of Earth and Eltar through the lens of Aquitar and their views on freedom. It allows you to decontextualize those early issues and Mark’s initial interactions with the rest of the team, and it also feels like a satisfying and well-earned evolution of his character by issue’s end. He’s not at the finish line yet, mind you, but you can see that arc and its trajectory, and that should only endear Mark to fans even more.

The work of Jo Mi-Gyeong, Ellie Wright, and Ed Dukeshire is superb throughout, though it’s their exceptional storytelling that stands out most. The team shifts seamlessly between various times in the past and back to the present, and every past moment feeds directly into Mark’s mindset in the present without it feeling disjointed. You feel understand his heartbreak and feel his anger, and when the action does kick into gear, it’s as stylish and thrilling as you’d hope for.

There are a few odd moments on the art side, mostly with certain close-ups of Ryan and Mark towards the end, but those are incredibly minor nitpicks, and it didn’t rob any enjoyment of the issue overall. Power Rangers Prime hit the ground running, but it’s now starting to truly hit its stride.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Published by BOOM! Studios

On April 30, 2025

Written by Melissa Flores

Art by Jo Mi-Gyeong

Colors by Ellie Wright

Letters by Ed Dukeshire

What did you think of Power Rangers Prime #6? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things comics and Power Rangers with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!