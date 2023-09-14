Listen to Marvel's Rogers: The Musical Cast Album

Now you can listen to Rogers: The Musical soundtrack all day. Walt Disney Records is releasing the Rogers: The Musical cast album, a 12-track recording of the one-act theater production that Disney Live Entertainment staged at Disney California Adventure park over the summer. Inspired by the Broadway spoof in Marvel Studios' Hawkeye TV series that became a viral sensation, the real-life Captain America musical concluded its eight-week run at the Disneyland Resort on August 31st. But now, for the first time, fans can listen to Rogers: The Musical at home when the companion album is available for digital download and streaming on September 15th.

Rogers: The Musical is from a book by Hunter Bell (Broadway's award-winning Title of Show) with music by Christopher Lennertz (Marvel's Agent Carter) and lyrics by Lennertz, Alex Karukas, and creator and director Jordan Peterson (Avengers Assemble Stunt Show).

The cast album includes the show's original songs plus music inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Hawkeye's show-stopping "Save the City" musical number by Grammy and Tony Award-winning Broadway veterans Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray), Alan Menken and David Zippel's Star Spangled Man" USO show tune as heard in Captain America: The First Avenger, and Alan Silvestri's Captain America and Avengers movie themes.

Rogers: The Musical Album Tracklist



"U.S. Opening Night," Bella Hicks, Krystle Rose' Simmons, Alex Karukas, Matthew P. Selby, Rogers: The Musical – Cast "I Want You," Josey Montana McCoy "Star-Spangled Man," Bella Hicks, Krystle Rose' Simmons, Rogers: The Musical – Cast "Just One Dance (Preprise 1)," Luke Monday, Rachel Wirtz "Star-Spangled Man (Reprise)/Just One Dance (Preprise 2)," Luke Monday, Rachel Wirtz "What You Missed," Jay Donnell, Bella Hicks, Krystle Rose' Simmons, Luke Monday "Save the City," Bella Hicks, Andrew Hubert, Luke Monday, Alex Karukas, Rogers: The Musical – Cast "Save the City (Playoff)," Luke Monday, Rogers: The Musical – Cast "End of the Line," Luke Monday, Josey Montana McCoy "Just One Dance," Rachel Wirtz, Luke Monday "Rogers: The Musical Finale/Save the City (Reprise)," Luke Monday, Rachel Wirtz, Josey Montana McCoy, Jay Donnell, Andrew Huber, Bella Hicks, Krystle Rose' Simmons, Alex Karukas "Rogers: The Musical (Playoff)," Christopher Lennertz, Alex Karukas

(Photo: Disneyland Resort/ Sean Teegarden)

"I give a shout-out to our first Avenger, our director Jordan Peterson, who conceived this idea beyond what we saw on Hawkeye. So, it was a joy to kind of join into that, and meet where Jordan's head was with concepts, where Chris' head was with lyrics," Bell told D23. "Luckily, it's called Rogers: The Musical in Hawkeye and not [Avengers: Endgame] or The Avengers, because that gives you your first clue, you're going to follow Steve Rogers."

Rogers: The Musical is available for digital purchase or streaming September 15th on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify.