Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Speaks Out on Jeremy Renner's Latest Health Update

The road to recovery for Marvel star Jeremy Renner has been quite the remarkable one. On January 1st, Renner was run over by his own snowplow after clearing his road during a snowstorm and stopping to help a motorist. Renner was stepping out of the cab of the plow when the 14,330-pound snowcat started sliding to ensure his nephew was out of harm's way. That caused him to fall out, and he attempted to jump back into the moving plow to stop it, which when he got caught up underneath it.

Renner suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" as a result of the accident, but he's been quickly recovering. Less than six months removed from the incident, Renner posted a video of himself jogging. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hawkeye's Hailee Steinfeld was asked about her co-star's speedy comeback, and she referred to him as a "real-life superhero."

"I mean, if there is a real-life superhero in anyone, it is that man," Steinfeld said. "I am just so beyond grateful to see how well he's doing. So I guess I could say I'm not surprised. He is just so unbelievably strong. The amount of strength and bravery and courage that he has had through his whole recovery and healing process has just been astounding. I was able to see him a few weeks ago, and again, he's a freaking superhero."

Steinfeld spoke about Renner's recovery for the first time back in April, and she said that the two of them have a relationship similar to their MCU characters, Kate Bishop and Clint Barton.

"I have [spoken to him]. I'm going to get emotional talking about it. I'm so grateful that he's okay. He's truly made a miraculous recovery," Steinfeld told Entertainment Tonight. "I go back to thinking about how excited I was just to meet him and then I realized very quickly, I can't believe I'm going to admit this but I will for Jeremy: as Kate Bishop is to Clint [Barton], I am that way with Jeremy. I just couldn't be more grateful that he's okay. He's more than okay. He's such a fighter."

Renner's new reality series, Rennervations, recently premiered on Disney+. Steinfeld currently stars in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which hit theaters this past weekend.