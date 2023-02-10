Carnage vs. Miles Morales Crossover Event Announced by Marvel

Marvel's Summer of Symbiotes continues in May with a crossover between Carnage and Miles Morales. Both titles fall under the Spider-Man family of books, which are crafting two different tales at the moment. Carnage follows the sadistic alien symbiote as it looks to grow and evolve by picking up new abilities across the Marvel Universe. Miles Morales: Spider-Man recently relaunched and has the young Miles picking up a mentor in Misty Knight, along with dealing with a new threat. The two series will collide in Carnage Reins, a seven-part crossover starting with May's Carnage Reigns Alpha #1.

Carnage guest writer Alex Paknadel and Miles Morales: Spider-Man writer Cody Ziglar are teaming up to craft the terrifying tale. It will build on current plot developments in their individual series, such as Carnage's extreme transformation and how Miles' superhero career is impacting his personal life. Carnage Reigns will also tie into Alex Paknadel and Jan Bazaldua's Red Goblin series and wrap up in Carnage Reigns Omega #1. More art talent on the crossover includes Julius Ohta, Marvel's Stormbreakers artist Federico Vicentini (Miles Morales: Spider-Man), and Francesco Manna (Carnage).

"Carnage Reigns is an old-fashioned David and Goliath story pitting a greener Spider-Man against the most sadistic monster in the Marvel Universe—Cletus Kasady!" Paknadel explained to Bloody Disgusting. "Miles has only been this out of his depth on a handful of occasions, which is a gift from a storytelling perspective. I've really enjoyed crafting this tale with Cody Ziglar, and we've developed a really fun, really productive working shorthand and that fun is present on the page! We know this story will satisfy fans of both characters in their FIRST-EVER CROSSOVER!"

Description of Carnage and Miles Morales Crossover

The description of Carnage Reigns Alpha #1 reads, "Cletus Kasady is back and badder than ever. With his soul trapped within the Extrembiote Armor created by Tony Stark during King in Black, Cletus has the means to level an untold amount of chaos and, well, carnage on New York City and the entire Marvel Universe. But like any good Tony Stark invention, the Extremis coursing through Cletus' symbiotic veins needs POWER, and that means Cletus is HUNGRY. Good thing Brooklyn's very own Spider-Man is there to stand in his way! If he survives their first encounter, that is."