Blade Runner 2039 #1 First Look Revealed by Titan Comics (Exclusive)
Return to the world of Blade Runner with Blade Runner 2039 #1, a new entry in the series debuting in December from Titan Comics. Blade Runner 2039 is a 12-issue series from Titan Comics and Alcon Publishing. The new series is billed as the final chapter in the decades-spanning saga featuring the female Blade Runner known as Aahna "Ash" Ashina. Her story began in 2019 with Blade Runner 2019 and continued in Blade Runner 2029. Ash will clash with Luv — Niander Wallace's deadly "First Angel," first seen in the Blade Runner 2049 film. Now, fans can get a special look at the debut issue.
ComicBook.com has the exclusive first look at Blade Runner 2039 #1 by writers Mike Johnson and Mellow Brown, artist Andres Guinaldo, and colorist Marco Lesko. We also have covers by Junggeun Yoon, Veronica Fish, Syd Mead, and Butch Guice. Blade Runner 2039 expands Titan Comics' popular and critically acclaimed Blade Runner comics titles, which include Blade Runner 2019, Blade Runner 2029, Blade Runner: Origins, and its newest entry Blade Runner: Black Lotus, an extension of the award-nominated anime TV series.
"This new series marks both the continuation as well as the conclusion of Ash's story, which started in Blade Runner 2019. It's going to be the most dramatic of the series, and that's saying a lot after what went down in Blade Runner 2029!" said Titan Comics Senior Creative Editor, David Leach. "It's great to be working with Johnson, Guinaldo and Lesko again, these guys are what makes it scream Blade Runner!"
"It's refreshing to have a comic character to grow and evolve the way Ash has," noted Alcon's director of publishing, Jeff Conner. "Mike and Andres are really doing something special. Fans of the series should be very pleased."
The exclusive first look at Blade Runner 2039 #1 is below, along with the issue's solicitation. Blade Runner 2039 #1 goes on sale December 7th.
- BLADE RUNNER: 2039 #1
- Writer(s): Mike Johnson, Mellow Brown
- Artist(s): Andres Guinaldo
- Colorist: Marco Lesko
- Publisher: Titan Comics
- FC, 32pp, $3.99
- On sale: December 7, 2022
- Los Angeles 2039. It has been three years since Niander Wallace introduced his brand of 'perfectly obedient' Replicants, and the ban on synthetic humans has been lifted, at least for the new Wallace models―the older Tyrell Corp's Nexus 8 units are still hunted by Blade Runners. Cleo Selwyn, first seen as a small child in Blade Runner 2019, has returned to L.A. some twenty years later, searching for Isobel, a Replicant copy of her real mother who died when she was three. Cleo believes that Niander Wallace is holding Isobel captive, and the only person she can call on for help is the one who saved her so many years ago: Aahna 'Ash' Ashina, now an aging and disgraced ex-Blade Runner.
- COVER A: JUNGGEUN YOON
- COVER B: VERONICA FISH
- COVER C: SYD MEAD
- COVER D: BUTCH GUICE
- COVER E: BLANK SKETCH COLOR, $4.99