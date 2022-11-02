Blade Runner 2039 #1 First Look Revealed by Titan Comics (Exclusive)

Return to the world of Blade Runner with Blade Runner 2039 #1, a new entry in the series debuting in December from Titan Comics. Blade Runner 2039 is a 12-issue series from Titan Comics and Alcon Publishing. The new series is billed as the final chapter in the decades-spanning saga featuring the female Blade Runner known as Aahna "Ash" Ashina. Her story began in 2019 with Blade Runner 2019 and continued in Blade Runner 2029. Ash will clash with Luv — Niander Wallace's deadly "First Angel," first seen in the Blade Runner 2049 film. Now, fans can get a special look at the debut issue.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive first look at Blade Runner 2039 #1 by writers Mike Johnson and Mellow Brown, artist Andres Guinaldo, and colorist Marco Lesko. We also have covers by Junggeun Yoon, Veronica Fish, Syd Mead, and Butch Guice. Blade Runner 2039 expands Titan Comics' popular and critically acclaimed Blade Runner comics titles, which include Blade Runner 2019, Blade Runner 2029, Blade Runner: Origins, and its newest entry Blade Runner: Black Lotus, an extension of the award-nominated anime TV series.

"This new series marks both the continuation as well as the conclusion of Ash's story, which started in Blade Runner 2019. It's going to be the most dramatic of the series, and that's saying a lot after what went down in Blade Runner 2029!" said Titan Comics Senior Creative Editor, David Leach. "It's great to be working with Johnson, Guinaldo and Lesko again, these guys are what makes it scream Blade Runner!"

"It's refreshing to have a comic character to grow and evolve the way Ash has," noted Alcon's director of publishing, Jeff Conner. "Mike and Andres are really doing something special. Fans of the series should be very pleased."

The exclusive first look at Blade Runner 2039 #1 is below, along with the issue's solicitation. Blade Runner 2039 #1 goes on sale December 7th.