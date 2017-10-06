Titan Comics' Blade Runner 2039 #2 Covers Bring Back Fan-Favorite Characters (Exclusive)

A group of fan-favorite characters gets the spotlight on the covers of Blade Runner 2039. The new 12-issue series from Titan Comics and Alcon Publishing is billed as the final chapter in the decades-spanning saga featuring the female Blade Runner known as Aahna "Ash" Ashina. Her story began in 2019 with Blade Runner 2019 and continued in Blade Runner 2029. Ash will clash with Luv — Niander Wallace's deadly "First Angel," first seen in the Blade Runner 2049 film. Blade Runner 2039 expands Titan Comics' popular and critically acclaimed Blade Runner comics titles, which include Blade Runner 2019, Blade Runner 2029, Blade Runner: Origins, and its newest entry Blade Runner: Black Lotus, an extension of the award-nominated anime TV series.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive reveal of covers for Blade Runner 2039 #2 by writer Mike Johnson (Supergirl, Star Trek), artist Andres Guinaldo (Justice League Dark), and colorist Marco Lesko. The story in Issue #2 finds a mysterious figure from Ash's past pulling her back into the action. The set of covers come from artists Kendrick Lim, Veronica Fish, and Syd Mead, the renowned "futurist" designer responsible for visualizing much of the Blade Runner world.

"This new series marks both the continuation as well as the conclusion of Ash's story, which started in Blade Runner 2019. It's going to be the most dramatic of the series, and that's saying a lot after what went down in Blade Runner 2029!" said Titan Comics Senior Creative Editor, David Leach. "It's great to be working with Johnson, Guinaldo and Lesko again, these guys are what makes it scream Blade Runner!"

"It's refreshing to have a comic character to grow and evolve the way Ash has," noted Alcon's director of publishing, Jeff Conner. "Mike and Andres are really doing something special. Fans of the series should be very pleased."

Along with covers for Blade Runner 2039 #2, on sale January 4, 2023, we also have the covers for Blade Runner 2039 #1, on sale December 7th, as well, which you can find below. The Blade Runner 2039 series can be purchased from PreviewsWorld in the US and Forbidden Planet in the UK/Europe.

BLADE RUNNER 2039 #2

Writer: Mike Johnson,

Artist: Andres Guinaldo

Colorist: Marco Lesko

FC, 32pp, $3.99, On Sale January 4, 2023

A figure from Ash's distant past drags the disgraced and battle-weary ex-Blade Runner back into action.

Cover A: Kendrick Lim

Cover B: Veronica Fish

Cover C: Syd Mead