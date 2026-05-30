The Ben 10 Revival Announces an Unexpected Delay

Ben 10 has been an amazing franchise for Cartoon Network, with several different series taking new approaches to the life of Ben Tennyson and his allies. Unfortunately, despite the popularity of Ben and his many battles, the cable network hasn’t confirmed a new project focusing on this universe since the 2016 revival. Luckily, Dynamite Comics has assembled the original creators of Ben 10, Man of Action, to create a new universe for Ben to inhabit. Unfortunately, for fans waiting for the second issue of this latest revival, we have some bad news as Dynamite revealed a surprising update.

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Originally, Ben 10’s second comic book issue was slated to arrive on June 3rd next week, but due to “unforeseen challenges,” the issue has been delayed until June 10th. Outside of saying that the challenges were unforeseen, Dynamite Comics was surprisingly tight-lipped on what happened. Luckily, it isn’t too much of a delay, so fans won’t be waiting that long to see this new take on Ben return. If you’re wondering what issue two’s story will be, here’s how Dynamite describes the upcoming entry of the Ben 10 reboot: “Now in possession of a mysterious alien device, not only is young Ben Tennyson taking on a variety of strange, otherworldly forms, but the United States army has him on the run! He’s learning more about the Omnitrix – the hard way! Also hot on Ben’s trail is his grandfather, Max, a man with his own set of secrets. Not to mention cousin Gwen, who isn’t about to sit out these adventures either!”

Absolute Ben 10

Image Courtesy of Dynamite Entertainment

Since the original team responsible for Ben 10 has returned for this new reboot series, the revival comic book still has plenty of the elements that made the Cartoon Network superhero a success. However, this doesn’t mean that there aren’t some major changes that are arriving with this more modern take on the animated universe. In one surprising reveal for a future issue, the Dynamite comic revealed a new take on the villainous Zombozo. Originally portrayed as something of a joke villain in the original Ben 10 animated series, he is set to arrive with a far creepier look than anything we’ve seen before in an upcoming issue.

As of the writing of this article, there hasn’t been an idea for just how long Ben 10’s new comic series will continue, though Man of Action appears to be in it for the long haul. While the popularity of this series doesn’t mean that Ben will return to the screen, series creator Duncan Rouleau still has plenty of ideas on how to focus on the franchise. From re-inventing the series to exploring a story of the adult Ben Tennyson from an alternate timeline, Duncan hasn’t been shy about how he’d return to the series.

What do you think of this slight delay for one of the biggest comic book revivals? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!