BOOM! Studios’ Dune Prequel Comic Gets a Perfectly Timed New Edition (And We Have the First Look) [EXCLUSIVE]

December is going to be a huge month at the movies with the release of both Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Messiah on December 18th, but for fans of Frank Herberts expansive sci-fi world, you don’t have to wait until the week before Christmas to get excited. You can get back into the world of Dune with a prequel series from BOOM! Studios and, even better, the new edition arrives in September—and we have the exclusive first look.

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Heading to shelves on September 8th is Dune: House Corrino Vol. 1. The new softcover edition collects Dune: House Corrino #1-3. The series is written by Frank Herbet’s son, Brian Herbert, and Kevin J. Anderson with art by Simone Ragazzoni. Raymond Swanland provides the stunning cover art. The series was originally launched in 2024 and is based on the 2001 Dune: House Corrino novel, the third and final entry in Brian Herbert and Anderson’s “House Trilogy” which includes Dune: House Atreides and Dune: House Harkonnen. While fans may be familiar with the trilogy, this new softcover edition comes at exactly the right time as we gear up for Dune: Messiah’s theatrical debut.

Dune: House Corrino Offers a Closer Look at Major Conflict

Here’s how BOOM! describes Dune: House Corrino Vol. 1: “The prequel trilogy ends here! As the Royal Family, House Corrino was once the most powerful house in the universe, playing a crucial role in the events surrounding the major political players that will change the shape of the balance of power in Dune forever. House Harkonnen increases their pressure on the Fremen, scaling up the conflict in ways that threaten even more bloodshed, while the Bene Gesserit plot the course for their would-be messiah, and pull the strings of the fateful mother of the Kwisatz Haderach. From legendary authors Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson and artist Simone Ragazzoni comes the powerful final prequel to the landmark science fiction classic, now together in one single volume!”

As you can see from the exclusive images from the upcoming edition, Dune: House Corrino is one with a lot of action, action that wastes no time taking readers into a Fremen attack that gives a sense of the high stakes in the story. It’s just a taste of the action in the overall story that awaits in the full volume.

Dune: House Corrino Is a Great Way to Prepare for Dune: Messiah

While Dune: House Corrino isn’t necessarily going to tie directly to Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming conclusion to his Dune movie series, it’s still a book that is worth reading as you gear up for the theatrical event. The series focuses in on the story immediately before Dune and offers up a closer look at the complicated relationships and politics that will eventually lead into what happens in Dune as well as the fall of House Atreides. It’s a bit of interesting context to the larger story, especially as Dune: Messiah will take viewers into the consequences of Emperor Paul Atreides’ holy war as well as the plots and machinations against him that endanger his massive rule.

While Dune: Messiah isn’t actually the end of the overall Dune story, it’s where Villeneuve’s franchise is expected to conclude If you plan to read on beyond the story in Dune: Messiah, there are three more books to explore as well. With the addition of Dune: House Corrino, fans will have plenty to explore in the world of Dune both before the main story and after—and that’s something to get excited about.

Dune: House Corrino Vol. 1 goes on sale September 8th.

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