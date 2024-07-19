BOOM! Studios Reveals First Look Preview of Amory Wars: No World For Tomorrow #4

The final chapter of BOOM! Studios’ The Amory Wars saga is well underway, and we’ve got a first look at the anticipated Amory Wars: No World For Tomorrow #4. The Amory Wars is the hit series from creator and Coheed and Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez, writer Chondra Echert, artist Guillaume Martinez, colorist Valentina Bianconi, and letterer Taylor Esposito (Ghost Glyph Studios), and No World For Tomorrow is a perfect hopping on point for new fans. Longtime fans will also find a lot to love, and in issue #4 major revelations of the Mage War are brought to light that will change Claudio’s world and outlook. You can check out the full preview of Amory Wars: No World For Tomorrow #4 on the next slide. You can also find the official description below.

What Is Amory Wars: No World For Tomorrow #4 About?

“In the thrilling fourth issue of the epic return and conclusion of The Amory Wars, Chase and Claudio learn secrets of the Mage War, hidden truth from the past not told in history books! Meanwhile, grim tidings and monstrous battles ensue, and renegade efforts will cause a disruption unlike any other…”

Videos by ComicBook.com

No World For Tomorrow #4 will feature a main cover by Gianluca Gugliotta as well as variant covers by Jonathan Wayshak (The Scumbag) and Annie Wu (Two Graves). The Amory Wars: Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV (Vol. II) – No World For Tomorrow #4 will hit comic stores on August 14th, and is available for pre-order at your local comic store and digital storefronts like Kindle, iBooks, and Google Play.

The Final Chapter

“I’m very excited to share the final installment of the Coheed and Cambria portion of the Amory Wars. The adventure gets quite wild when Chase and The Crowing have control of the Willing Well and the outcome feels very rewarding.” said The Amory Wars author and Coheed and Cambria frontman, Claudio Sanchez.

“The passion and excitement everyone has shown me since I was announced to be drawing this series has endeared me to the diehard Amory Wars fans. I promise I won’t let you down with my work on this series!” added artist Guillaume Martinez.

You can check out the full preview on the next slide, and you can read the full issue when it hits stores on August 14th.

Main Cover By Gianluca Gugliotta

Main Cover By Gianluca Gugliotta

Variant Cover By Jonathan Wayshak

Variant Cover By Jonathan Wayshak

Variant Cover By Annie Wu

Variant Cover By Annie Wu

Variant Cover (2) By Jonathan Wayshak

Variant Cover By Jonathan Wayshak

Not Dead

We’re Clear

The Mage War

An Unfortunate Discovery

Now That You Mention It