BOOM! Studios to Publish ‘Cyanide & Happiness’ Parenting Guide This Spring

This spring, BOOM! Studios will publish a softcover graphic novel from the creators of the wildly popular Cyanide & Happiness webcomics — and from this trio of childless cartoonists, what could be more natural than a guide to parenting?

The 96-page collection, which features work from Kris Wilson, Rob DenBleyker, and Dave McElfatrick, will hit the stands in April 2018, and blends comics with prose, lending the whole thing a feel that is different from a standard collected edition of existing strips.

“Having spent the majority of my life living with two whole parents, I feel I have the maximum experience required to write about parenting,” said co-creator Dave McElfatrick. “I felt it was only just that I compile my wisdom and impart it onto other people.”

After nearly 15 years on the internet, print is still a relatively recent development for Cyanide & Happiness, and one that McElfatrick says, err, stimulates his senses.

“I had always wondered what a Cyanide & Happiness comic felt like,” McElfatrick said of the appeal of coming to Boom!. “Prior, I’d only used two of my senses to experience the comics: sight and smell, so this time I wanted to go one further and actually see what it would be like to palpate a comic. Thankfully, BOOM! Studios were very supportive of me in this brave endeavor and together we have made startling new discoveries in the science of touching comics by printing them out. The findings of which you can find in this book.”

You can see the solicitation text below, and imagine just how McElfatrick generally sits around smelling his computer screen while you do it.

Cyanide & Happiness: A Guide to Parenting by Three Guys with No Kids

Softcover

Publisher: BOOM! Studios

Writers/Artists: Kris Wilson, Rob DenBleyker, and Dave McElfatrick

Cover Artist: Dave McElfatrick

Format: 9″ x 6.5″, 96 pages, full color, softcover

Price: $9.99

On sale: April 2018

Synopsis:

Finally, a definitive and reliable manual that demystifies the complicated world of parenting while delivering crucial tips and sage advice—all from three guys who make comics instead of children.

This informative guide for breeders tackles all the big parenting issues: Finding messages in your alphabet soup, drawing the perfect hand turkey, getting away with kidnapping, telling your kids you don’t love them anymore, and making out with your kid’s best friend’s dad.

Cartoonists Kris Wilson, Rob DenBleyker, and Dave McElfatrick combine all of their knowledge and experience—or lack thereof—for a laugh-out-loud, labor-inducing look into the world of parenthood through the sick and twisted lens of Cyanide & Happiness comics.