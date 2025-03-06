[Warning: This article contains some spoilers from Daredevil: Born Again episode 1, “Heaven’s Half Hour.”] Matt Murdock may have hung up his hornhead threads, but he’ll soon be suiting up to let the Devil out once more. Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again opened with Charlie Cox’s blind lawyer donning his Daredevil guise for a bloody battle with Wilson Bethel’s Bullseye onto and then above the streets above Hell’s Kitchen, a fight that ended with Daredevil sending his Cogmium steel-boned opponent over the edge. The disgraced Daredevil’s horned cowl soon followed as Matt sent his mask tumbling to the street below in the wake of an unimaginable loss.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was a dramatic start to the series, which spent most of its two-episode premiere with a guilt-ridden and grieving Matt out of costume: Daredevil disappeared that night, and one year later, the attorney at law by day, vigilante by night is no longer living a double life. As we await the bedeviled vigilante’s return, Marvel is having Daredevil suit up in his Born Again costume on the covers of upcoming issues of Daredevil.

Concept art by Marvel Studios Senior Illustrator Jackson Sze and Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding will cover issues of Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell (by Charles Soule and Steve McNiven) and the ongoing Daredevil comic run (by writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Josè Luis Soares).

Sze’s cover shows an alternate version of the makeshift mask that Matt is shown wearing in the trailer (a red balaclava he removes off a bank robber), while Sze and Meinerding’s matching covers show off the redesigned Daredevil suit. See the Daredevil: Born Again concept art variant covers below.

“I love the kind of evolution of the suits,” Cox told IMDb about the multiple suits he’s worn in appearances across Daredevil, The Defenders, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Echo. “There’s a place in my heart for all of them, and also, you can’t really enjoy one without the experience of the other.”

“It was really cool when we had that military-style, baggy pants, very maroon and dark with lots of black in it in the second season of Daredevil. It was really a fun homage to have the red and gold in the She-Hulk series, and this new one [in Daredevil: Born Again], it’s such a cool red, it’s such an iconic red. It feels so much more in keeping with much of the comics, so that’s really cool as well. This one is particularly well made. It’s very form-fitting which is true to the comics, so that’s fun.”

Daredevil #20 Marvel Television Variant Cover by Ryan Meinerding

On sale: April 9

Daredevil #21 Marvel Television Variant Cover by Jackson Sze

On sale: May 7

Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell #2 Marvel Television Variant Cover by Jackson Sze

On sale: May 14

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again premiere Tuesdays on Disney+.