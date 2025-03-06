Iron Man’s Avengers Are About to Face Captain America’s Evil Twin (Exclusive)

Did you know there’s an evil version of Captain America running around the Marvel Universe? If not, then don’t worry, because he’s making his presence known when he crosses paths with Iron Man and the West Coast Avengers. This Captain America that we’re referring to is Flag-Smasher, the Hydra Cap that tried to take over the world during Secret Empire. He’s popped up sporadically since then, with his most recent appearance in Uncanny Avengers. Flag-Smasher’s return comes at a turbulent time for the West Coast Avengers, who have their own problems internally to deal with.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of West Coast Avengers #5 by Gerry Duggan, Danny Kim, Arthur Hesli, and VC’s Joe Caramagna. It begins at the Cathedral of the Singularity, which is a church created by the Avengers villain Ultron… at least, one version of Ultron. The villain has recently split itself, with the heroic Ultron joining the West Coast Avengers. Reforming bad guys is part of their mission statement, having also recruited the former villain Blue Bolt.

The preview of West Coast Avengers #5 begins with War Machine keeping tabs on the evil Ultron and his religious cult when he gets a call from Ultron and Storm, who are representing the Avengers. They want an update on the Ultron situation since Iron Man has rebuffed their requests to openly discuss the matter. Tony Stark joins the call to let War Machine know that he’s got a line on Flag-Smasher, and they quickly jump off the call.

This is where Flag-Smasher finally enters as he looks to strike at a Department of Defense nuclear convoy. Flag-Smasher’s manner of attack is charging at the convoy in the middle of the street and leaping through the truck’s front windshield. The evil Captain America swerves the truck off the road and attempts to blow its rear doors open when a “WOOSH” of air distracts him, and our preview comes to an end.

If Ultron can turn over a new leaf, is it possible that Flag-Smasher has a similar awakening and gives up his evil ways? As nice as that sounds, we’re going to assume that won’t be happening. Marvel wouldn’t have gone through all that trouble of repackaging Hydra Cap and giving him the Flag-Smasher moniker just to have him be a good guy.

“FLAG-SMASHER RETURNS!” the solicitation for West Coast Avengers #5 reads. “Steve Rogers’ dark double takes on the West Coast Avengers, and he’s out for blood. Can Iron Man and War Machine’s ragtag team survive a villain who nearly conquered the whole world?”

West Coast Avengers #5 goes on sale Wednesday, March 12th.