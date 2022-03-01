Brian Michael Bendis and Andre Lima Araujo Team for Phenomena: The Golden City of Eyes (Exclusive)

Brian Michael Bendis and André Lima Araújo, two of the biggest names in comics, are collaborating on an original graphic novel at Abrams Books. Bendis is a Peabody and five-time Eisner Award–winning, New York Times bestselling author and co-creator of Miles Morales, Jessica Jones, and Naomi. Araújo is the co-creator of the Image Comics series A Righteous Thirst for Vengeance. ComicBook.com can exclusively announce that the duo is coming together for Phenomena: The Golden City of Eyes, the first graphic novel in a three-book deal with Abrams ComicArts.

Phenomena: The Golden City of Eyes features a young boy named Bolden and his warrior friend Spike. They’re both survivors of a phenomena that took over the Earth years ago. While it isn’t described as an apocalypse, the phenomena is something far more interesting. Bolden and Spike are forced to team up with another lost orphan named Matilde, as they go on a globetrotting adventure that takes them to a magical, mysterious placed called the Golden City of Eyes.

“From the moment the proposal landed on my desk until now, it has been hard to contain my excitement and resist the urge to share the news surreptitiously,” said Charles Kochman, Editorial Director of Abrams ComicArts. “Now that our secret is out, I am excited for readers to dive into this—dare I say—phenomenal universe they have created.”

“André and I have spent the last couple of years conjuring an entire brand-new world filled with inspiration, ideas, and imagination,” said Brian Michael Bendis. “Inspired by the philosophies of our heroes and our hope for a better world, we introduce you to our exciting new heroes and their varied and dangerous world-changing quests.”

André Lima Araújo added: “I drew and drew and drew, and then Brian wrote and wrote and wrote, and something that felt like magic happened.”

Bendis’ creator-owned imprint, Jinxworld, recently moved from DC Comics to Dark Horse last year. The first title to launch after the move was Joy Operations, pairing Bendis with artist Stephen Byrne. Araújo is the co-creator of A Righteous Thirst for Vengeance with writer Rick Remender.

Phenomena: The Golden City of Eyes retails for $24.99 and goes on sale September 13th. The second book in the series is scheduled to publish in fall 2023, with the third book scheduled to publish in fall 2024. You can pre-order Phenomena: The Golden City of Eyes from Abrams ComicArts here. The cover and book details can be found below.

PHENOMENA: THE GOLDEN CITY OF EYES

By Brian Michael Bendis and André Lima Araújo

Abrams ComicArts | September 13, 2022

U.S. $24.99 | CAN $31.99

Hardcover with jacket | 144 pages

6½ x 9¾” | Black-and-white illustrations throughout

ISBN: 978-1-4197-6169-0

e-book ISBN: 978-1-64700-666-2