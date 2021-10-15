Watch: Brian Michael Bendis Breaks Down Joy Operations’ Epic Variant Covers (Exclusive)

Dark Horse Comics made waves when they revealed that Brian Michael Bendis’ Jinxworld imprint was moving to Dark Horse, and the first title under that new partnership is a team-up between Bendis and Stephen Byrne. The new five-issue series is titled Joy Operations, and accompanying the big launch will be several stellar variant covers from favorites like David Mack and Michael Avon Oeming. Even better is that we’ve got an exclusive video of Bendis breaking down how those new variant covers came together for the launch of Joy Operations, and you can watch the new clip in the video above.

Bendis knew that he wanted Mack to craft a new cover for the series, and Mack was immediately in, sending over a gorgeous new cover shortly after Bendis filled him in on the new series. For Oeming, the goal is always to outdo what Oeming and Bendis have already done, and he certainly delivered here.

Mack’s issue #1 variant goes on sale on November 24th, while Oeming’s issue #2 variant goes on sale December 15th, and you can check out both covers above and below.

The Dark Horse Jinxworld partnership was in the works for quite some time according to the original press release. “I am so proud to call Dark Horse Comics home! From Dark Horse Presents all the way up to Black Hammer, Dark Horse has been at the forefront of the kind of creator-owned comics I personally adore and aspire to. This partnership has been brewing for a very long time,” Bendis said. “Mike Richardson, Daniel Chabon, and everyone else at Dark Horse has welcomed us with open arms and it’s very exciting to start rolling out our brand-new epics like Joy Operations and reintroduce you to some of our classic Jinxworld titles like Powers, Torso, and Jinx. Any of my friends will tell you I wished those books were published by Dark Horse back when we first made them. To the future!”

“Brian Bendis is one of the comic industry’s premier talents and we are so excited to welcome him here to Dark Horse,” Dark Horse Comics President and Founder, Mike Richardson said. “As Brian can confirm, I’ve been chasing him for a very long time. Not only will Brian be bringing new stories here for his many fans, but we will be re-releasing new editions of his existing work for a whole new generation of readers.”

You can find the official description for Joy Operations #1 below.

Brian Michael Bendis, the New York Times bestselling, Peabody and multi-Eisner award-winning co-creator of Miles Morales, Naomi, Jessica Jones, and Powers, teams up with scorching hot comics sensation Stephen Byrne (Wonder Twins, Legion of Superheroes) for their very first creator-owned blockbuster series.

Fifty-five years from now. Joy is an EN·VOI. A special agent of one of the JONANDO TRUST. Trusts are corporate-owned cities that are the centerpiece of modern society. She rights wrongs for the trust. She is excellent. Perfection. Hard on herself. Driven. Almost legendary in some parts. Until one day a voice pops in her head trying to get her to betray everything she has ever believed.

This meticulously-designed Akira meets All of Me journey shows us a new future like only comics can. All this and also an exclusive look behind-the-scenes and a look forward to other Jinxworld projects coming exclusively to Dark Horse.”

