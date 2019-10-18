Buffy The Vampire Slayer Introduces a New Slayer (Exclusive)

The Hellmouth event has kicked into full gear, and Buffy is going to need all the help he can get to keep the forces of darkness at bay. Luckily she’s got a few friends of her own and the mysterious Angel as well, but with her and Angel having to go deep into the Hellmouth to find the root of the problem, someone has to assume traditional Slayer duties in Sunnydale. Luckily a brand new Slayer has arrived in the form of Kendra, and she will be making her Buffyverse comics debut in the upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer #11 from BOOM! Studios.

Writer Jordie Bellaire (Redlands) and artist David Lopez (Captain Marvel) will have the new Slayer fighting alongside Willow and Cordelia against the possessed men of Sunnydale, and you can get your first look at Kendra in the cover for Buffy The Vampire Slayer #11 below, which was created by artist Marc Aspinall (Mondo).

We’ve also got your first look at the variant cover by Kevin Wada (She-Hulk), Ryan Inzana (Ichiro) and Morgan Beem (The Family Trade), as well as the connecting variant cover by Steve Morris (The Magicians: Alice’s Story), which will connect with Angel #7 and Hellmouth #4.

You can take a look at all the covers for the book above and below, and the official description for Buffy The Vampire Slayer #11 can be found below as well.

“With a NEW SLAYER in town, it’s up to TEAM KENDRA to save the day! An evil and powerful magic from the open HELLMOUTH has taken over the men of Sunnydale, and it’s up to Willow, Cordelia, and the new Chosen One, Kendra, to fend off the enthralled men of the town or there won’t be a Sunnydale for Buffy to come back to! That is . . . if she’s coming back at all.”

Fans of the show will remember Kendra Young, who was played by Bianca Lawson in the original series. At one point Buffy was thought dead and so another Slayer was sent to Sunnydale, but after some confusion, the two Slayers ended up working together. Unfortunately, Kendra’s time as a Slayer was short-lived, as she died at the hands of Drusilla. Hopefully, she doesn’t meet the same fate in the comics, as we’d love to get more time with the character.

“Created by visionary writer and director Joss Whedon (Marvel’s The Avengers film franchise), Angel premiered on the WB Network on October 5th, 1999 and was a spin-off from Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The series ran for five seasons from 1999–2004, starring David Boreanaz as Angel, the tortured vampire destined to walk the earth with a soul who moved to LA to set up shop as a supernatural private investigator. Despite Angel’s best efforts to deal with the sins of his past all by himself, Angel Investigations soon became home to other lost souls searching for redemption and willing to fight by his side.”

Buffy The Vampire Slayer #11 hits comic stores in January of 2020. Let us know what you think of Kendra coming to the comics in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Buffy and Angel!