New Angel Series From Iron Man Writer Announced

Angel, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer universe’s vampire with a soul, returns in a new series in 2022. Boom Studios announced a new eight-part Angel series from Eisner Award-nominated writer Christopher Cantwell (Iron Man, The United States of Captain America), artist Daniel Bayliss (WWE The New Day: The Power of Positivity, Labyrinth: Coronation), colorist Patricio Delpeche (Origins), and letterer Becca Carey. This news is the latest Buffyverse announcement from Boom after revealing the upcoming post-apocalyptic Buffy: The Last Vampire Slayer series. In Cantwell and his collaborators’ twist on the Angel formula, Angel lives a double life as a monster-fighter by night and the star of a television series by day, co-starring none other than his partner, Cordelia Chase.

“I love writing character ensemble stories, stories about seemingly random individuals who suddenly find themselves trapped in the orbits of others. Angel has one of the best ensembles to ever grace the TV screen, and theirs is a story about a family of choice,” said Cantwell in a press release. “When BOOM! approached me, I leaped at the chance to honor and celebrate the original series in a fresh way, pulling on some loose threads and weaving new ones. It takes all the characters and plays 52 card pick-up with them, reshuffling their roles and identities into a literal alternate universe that LOOKS and FEELS like Angel, but is also something else entirely.”

Bayliss adds, “I love what BOOM! Studios has done with this series and especially what our incredible writer Chris Cantwell is doing with this story! Here you will see all of our favorite characters in a slightly different reality and yet they all maintain their core and humor in a story that is highly entertaining and with unexpected turns. This has given me the opportunity as an artist to represent great action scenes, creepy creatures and demons, but what I love the most is that Chris also goes a little deeper with the characters and the interactions between them, with more personal situations with which we can relate more closely with the characters. For me, these are the heart and soul of the series, and they have been my favorite scenes when putting ink on the page.”

“Angel has always been a contradiction of good vs. evil, spotlight vs. shadows, and tortured past vs. redemptive future, which is what makes Chris and Daniel’s take on this version of the iconic vampire so delightful as they imagine a universe where Angel’s identities and worlds collide,” said Sierra Hahn, Executive Editor, BOOM! Studios. “It’s all magical hijinks, mysterious Big Bads, and tons of secrets in this fresh new take on the characters you know and love from ANGEL.”

What do you think? Are you excited about a new Angel series? Let us know in the comments. Angel #1 goes on sale in January.