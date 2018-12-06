‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’: Spike, Cordelia Return on New Cover

Spike and Cordelia return to Sunnydale on the cover to BOOM! Studios’ Buffy the Vampire Slayer #3.

The cover shows Cordelia Chase back as a Sunnydale High cheerleader, and Spike back to his big bad ways.

Take a look at Matthew Taylor’s cover below.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer comic reimagines the life of Buffy Summers from the beginning of her career as the Slayer. Buffy, Willow, Cordelia, and Xander are once again high school students, just like they were when the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer television series premiered.

“If you think you know the story of Buffy Summers, think again – not only will her relationship to Spike and Drusilla be fundamentally different than we’ve ever seen before, but it’ll affect all her closest friends (and, if the kids still say this, her frenemies) in different ways,” said Jeanine Schaefer, Executive Editor, BOOM! Studios. “Matthew Taylor’s cover hints at the danger that’s literally lurking around every corner, and sets the stage for an explosive final chapter of this first arc that no one – seriously, no one – could ever guess.”

Artist Dan Mora teams with Eisner Award-nominated writer Jodie Bellaire (Redlands) on the new series, with Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon acting as a story consultant. The new series will return to the “high school is hell” concept, with Buffy trying to balance her responsibilities as the Slayer with making new friends at a new school, passing the next pop quiz, and maybe having some fun along the way. The difference this time is that the world Buffy lives in looks like the world we live in today.

You can also check out Mora’s character designs for the new series, and the cover for Buffy the Vampire Slayer #2, featuring Buffy and Drusilla.

“Once you fight your way through all the monsters of the week and threats around every corner, Buffy is about something we’ve all experienced – the awkward, uncomfortable journey of figuring out who we choose to be. Dan Mora captures the spirit of that struggle with the perfect style and attitude for slaying the monsters hiding in the dark…and in the light of day,” Schaefer said previously. “As you can see, Jordie and Dan have some huge plans for Buffy and the Gang – starting with some pretty major introductions of characters like Anya and…well, I won’t spoil that one quite yet. But let’s just say by issue #4, it’ll be clear that this is a love letter to the Buffy we all adore and will go in directions that no one ever expected.”

Buffy the Vampire Slayer #1 goes on sale January 23, 2019. The second issue will follow on February 27, 2019. The third issue arrives on March 13, 2019.