By A Thread #2: Check Out This Exclusive Preview of Scott Snyder and His Son Jack's New Book

Superstar writer Scott Snyder (Batman, Night of the Ghoul) has joined forces with his teenage son Jack Sndyer -- making his writing debut -- alongside rising star artist Valeria Favoccia (Stranger Things, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) for a post-apocalyptic YA tale, By A Thread. Snyder has been open about his exciting collaborations with his son for a while, and By a Thread is the result of it. The series so far is doing pretty well, with a 4.6-star average rating for its first issue on Amazon, where the digital copies are sold exclusively as part of Snyder's deal with ComiXology.

In By A Thread, growing up on Needle Three, Jo barely remembers a time before the darkness enveloped the world. But when our hero's community comes under attack by the despotic Charon and his forces, Jo and his friends must decide whether to leave everything behind in search of something better.

Here's the official synopsis for the issue:

In By a Thread #2, following in the path of a mysterious stranger, our heroes set out in search of a supposed diamond mountain, but little do they know that Charon is fast approaching, armed with a terrible secret about their journey.

You can see the preview pages below. By a Thread #2 is due to release on ComiXology and Amazon on November 21.