Captain America: Cold War Finale Covers and Details Revealed

Marvel has released details on the finale of the Captain America: Cold War crossover that's hitting the books Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty and Captain America: Symbol of Truth this spring. Captain America: Cold War follows up on the sagas and story threads currently playing out in Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson's ongoing Captain Americabooks. So far, fans have been surprised by Bucky Barnes' betrayal of his best friend, Steve Rogers, the return of Ian Rogers as Nomad, and White Wolf's reintroduction of Dimension Z. Marvel promises Cold War will be a milestone chapter in Captain America's 80-year legacy, and we now have a look at the covers for its final chapters.

June sees the release of Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #13 by writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, and guest artist Alina Erofeeva. The penultimate chapter of Cold War finds Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers rallying under the Captain America banner while White Wolf believes he has the upper hand. Meanwhile, Black Widow and Peggy Carter will clash over what it means to be a hero, and whether Bucky Barnes is even worth saving.

Captain America: Cold War Omega #1 by writers Kelly, Lanzing, and Tochi Onyebuchi, and artist Carlos Magno features our heroes fighting against White Wolf and his Dimension Z army. Also, Bucky Barnes deploys Ian Rogers, his final chess piece, to turn the situation in his favor. Then, Onyebuchi and guest artist Zé Carlos team for a Cold War aftermath in Captain America: Symbol of Truth #14. Fresh from the battle with Bucky Barnes and White Wolf, Sam Wilson returns home to Harlem with battle scars and a renewed sense of focus. With Misty Knight by his side, he sets out to forge a new path – and maybe reunite with some old friends along the way.

All of the June covers for Captain America: Cold War can be found below.