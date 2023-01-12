Captain America: Cold War Teases Tensions Between Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson
Tensions are starting to erupt between Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson this spring during the Captain America: Cold War event. Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson have been embarking on their own adventures in their sister titles, Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty and Captain America: Symbol of Truth, respectively, but their stories will collide in their first crossover. Marvel announced Captain America: Cold War at New York Comic Con, and the crossover will be the next chapter in Captain America's 80-year history. Cold War officially kicks off in April, and Marvel has revealed new details regarding the story, including a one-shot.
Captain America: Cold War is described as an "espionage-fueled action thriller" that pays off the plots currently taking place in the two Captain America series: the rise of the Outer Circle and its connection to Steve Rogers; the return of Steve's adopted son Ian Rogers, aka Nomad; Sam Wilson's conflict with Wakanda and White Wolf; and the Winter Soldier's new mission as the Outer Circle's New Revolution.
Captain America and Winter Soldier Go to War Against Each Other
Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #6 saw the dissolution of Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes' friendship. The previous issue, Winter Soldier killed a character called The Revolution, a member of the Outer Circle. Revolution offered Bucky Barnes a choice: kill him and take his place in the Century Game, or continue to be the Outer Circle's pawn. Naturally, Winter Soldier struck down The Revolution, even shooting through Steve Rogers in the process.
Captain America tried to plead with Winter Soldier not to play the Outer Circle's game, stating they can work together to bring them down. However, Bucky disagreed, believing the only way to stop them is from the inside. With the time for words over, the two Marvel heroes started throwing blows, fighting for supremacy over the other. Their fight was reminiscent of the one between Captain Americaand Iron Man in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Two friends with differing viewpoints are driven to fight one another. It's a bloody battle, but Winter Soldier ultimately won when he sacrificed his metal arm to drop Cap from the Outer Circle's flying base of operations.
You can find the covers and solicitation for April's Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #11, Captain America: Cold War Alpha #1, and Captain America: Symbol of Truth #12 below.
CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #11 [Cold War Prelude]
- Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING
- Art and Cover by CARMEN CARNERO
- On Sale 4/5
- Captain America and the new Invaders may be free from M.O.D.O.C.'s mind control, but they are not yet guaranteed their lives. With the battle nearly won, the Outer Circle have arrived on the ground to collect their prize. It's up to Steve Rogers to wrestle victory from the Power and finally end the Outer Circle's invasion of Manhattan — but choices made at this critical point will alter Steve's understanding of friendship and the stakes of his fight against the Outer Circle for good.
CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR ALPHA #1
- Written by COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING & TOCHI ONYEBUCHI
- Art by CARLOS MAGNO
- Cover by PATRICK GLEASON
- On Sale 4/12
- Bucky Barnes is the Outer Circle's New Revolution, and he has enacted his deadliest move yet — an alliance with Sam Wilson's nemesis, the White Wolf. When Steve Rogers' adopted son, Ian, A.K.A. Nomad, is abducted by someone Steve thought was a friend, he suspects Bucky's hand at work and calls upon the people who know Ian best — Sam Wilson, Sharon Carter and Misty Knight — to help him get to the bottom of the attack. Has Bucky finally gone too far? Why has Nomad been taken, and what does it have to do with a portal to Dimension Z opening over a secret battleground in Alaska?
CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #12
- Written by TOCHI ONYEBUCHI
- Art and Cover by R.B. SILVA
- On Sale 4/26
- Part Two of COLD WAR
- White Wolf has used the power granted him by Bucky Barnes to take control of Dimension Z and unleash its creatures onto the Captains America. Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers are prepared to fight their way through the onslaught, but the Outer Circle has more stakes in this fight than our heroes realize. Can Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers agree on their priorities before they fall to this new threat? And what exactly does Bucky Barnes intend to do to Ian Rogers?