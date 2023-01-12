Captain America: Cold War Teases Tensions Between Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson

Tensions are starting to erupt between Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson this spring during the Captain America: Cold War event. Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson have been embarking on their own adventures in their sister titles, Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty and Captain America: Symbol of Truth, respectively, but their stories will collide in their first crossover. Marvel announced Captain America: Cold War at New York Comic Con, and the crossover will be the next chapter in Captain America's 80-year history. Cold War officially kicks off in April, and Marvel has revealed new details regarding the story, including a one-shot.

Captain America: Cold War is described as an "espionage-fueled action thriller" that pays off the plots currently taking place in the two Captain America series: the rise of the Outer Circle and its connection to Steve Rogers; the return of Steve's adopted son Ian Rogers, aka Nomad; Sam Wilson's conflict with Wakanda and White Wolf; and the Winter Soldier's new mission as the Outer Circle's New Revolution.

Captain America and Winter Soldier Go to War Against Each Other

Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #6 saw the dissolution of Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes' friendship. The previous issue, Winter Soldier killed a character called The Revolution, a member of the Outer Circle. Revolution offered Bucky Barnes a choice: kill him and take his place in the Century Game, or continue to be the Outer Circle's pawn. Naturally, Winter Soldier struck down The Revolution, even shooting through Steve Rogers in the process.

Captain America tried to plead with Winter Soldier not to play the Outer Circle's game, stating they can work together to bring them down. However, Bucky disagreed, believing the only way to stop them is from the inside. With the time for words over, the two Marvel heroes started throwing blows, fighting for supremacy over the other. Their fight was reminiscent of the one between Captain Americaand Iron Man in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Two friends with differing viewpoints are driven to fight one another. It's a bloody battle, but Winter Soldier ultimately won when he sacrificed his metal arm to drop Cap from the Outer Circle's flying base of operations.

You can find the covers and solicitation for April's Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #11, Captain America: Cold War Alpha #1, and Captain America: Symbol of Truth #12 below.