Captain America and the Winter Soldier Are Going to War Against Each Other

Marvel is pitting Captain Americaagainst his best friend and closest ally, the Winter Soldier. Bucky Barnes has just discovered how much of his entire life has been orchestrated by a clandestine group called the Outer Circle. The villainous group is the main antagonist of Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty, one of two new Captain America series launched earlier in the year. The other, Captain America: Symbol of Truth, follows Sam Wilson and the new Falcon. Sentinel of Liberty has slowly revealed more about the Outer Circle and its Century Game, and the latest issue puts Winter Soldier on the offensive, which leaves him on opposing sides with Captain America.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #6. Continue reading at your own risk!

Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #6 comes from the creative team of Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Carmen Carnero, and VC's Joe Caramagna. Last issue, Winter Soldier killed a character called The Revolution, a member of the Outer Circle. Revolution offered Bucky Barnes a choice: kill him and take his place in the Century Game, or continue to be the Outer Circle's pawn. Naturally, Winter Soldier struck down The Revolution, even shooting through Steve Rogers in the process.

Captain America tries to plead with Winter Soldier not to play the Outer Circle's game, stating they can work together to bring them down. However, Bucky disagrees, believing the only way to stop them is from the inside. The time for words is over, and the two Marvel heroes start throwing blows, fighting for supremacy over the other. Their fight is reminiscent of the one between Captain America and Iron Man in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Two friends with differing viewpoints are being driven to fight one another. It's a bloody battle, but Winter Soldier ultimately wins when he sacrifices his metal arm to drop Cap from the Outer Circle's flying base of operations.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Winter Soldier Gets a New Costume and Codename

The Captain America: Cold War event will see Winter Soldier adopt a new costume to go with a change in his status quo. The upcoming crossover between Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty and Captain America: Symbol of Truth arrives in 2023, tying together the major plotlines Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson have faced in their sister titles. Marvel held a Captain America: Cold War – A This Week in Marvel Special Event panel at New York Comic Con, where more details on the Captain America-centered event were revealed. Covers for upcoming issues revealed Winter Soldier's new costume designed by artist Carmen Carnero.

Bucky's new mission continues in Captain America and the Winter Soldier Special #1 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Kev Walker, where Winter Soldier's new costume is revealed. Variant covers by Carmen Carnero and Alex Maleev revealed the first look at the costume change, and the final moments of Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty feature Bucky sitting with the Outer Circle in his new costume and taking on the name, The New Revolution.

Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #6 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Carmen Carnero, and VC's Joe Caramagna is on sale now.