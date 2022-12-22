Marvel Reveals the Conclusion of Jason Aaron's Avengers Run

We're reaching the end of Jason Aaron's tenure on Avengers. The prolific writer took the reins of Avengers in 2018, and 2023 will see it all come to a multiverse-shattering conclusion in Avengers Assemble Omega #1. The "Avengers Assemble" crossover is currently running through Aaron's Avengers and Avengers Forever as Mephisto's Council of Red and the Multiversal Masters of Evil look to conquer the multiverse. The 10-part showdown will reach its end in April with Avengers Assemble Omega #1, as Aaron is joined by a superstar lineup that includes Javier Garron, Aaron Kuder, Jim Towe, Ivan Fiorelli, and more.

"It's definitely the right time to bring this all crashing together and finish some of the character arcs that I've been building for years now," Aaron told Comic Book Resources. "We talked about what a big, epic war story this is. It's got a lot of different characters punching each other and a lot of different versions of Avengers from throughout time and space. In the midst of all that, though, we have all the character moments, beats, and arcs that have been part of my run since Issue #1. So, one of the goals is to make sure we don't lose all of that among all the fighting and crazy moments. There are some huge character beats to come at the end of this, and a lot of these characters are ones I've been working on in some form or another for more than a decade now. It does feel like the right time to wrap all of that up."

Avengers Assemble Covers Tease Finale of Jason Aaron Run

The covers and solicitation for March's Avengers #66 (Part 8 of "Avengers Assemble") and Avengers Forever #15 (Part 9 of "Avengers Assemble") put the spotlight on a diverse team of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and two central characters: Robbie Reyes' Ghost Rider, and the new Starbrand. The Avengers #66 cover by Javier Garrón uses the classic theme of lining up character faces in several rows, featuring familiar characters like Wolverine, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and Odin, alongside new additions to the Marvel Universe, like the Moon Knight of the 1,000,000 BC Avengers, and other variants from the multiverse.

Avengers Forever #15's cover by Aaron Kuder features Ghost Rider and the elderly Starbrand as the last heroes standing at Infinity's End. Both characters have played pivotal roles in Avengers and Avengers Forever, and Marvel teases that it will come down to both heroes having to figure out how to get their powers working again.

What Is Avengers Assemble?

Tying together plot threads from throughout Aaron's run and first announced at San Diego Comic-Con, "Avengers Assemble" is 10-part showdown at the edge of reality between an army of Earth's Mightiest Heroes and the evilest forces in the multiverse. At Infinity's End stands Avengers Tower, which has fallen under assault by the ultimate forces of evil including the Multiversal Masters of Evil and Mephisto. The Avengers that fans know and love will unite with heroes from the past, future, and far reaches of the multiverse to defend Avengers Tower and the fate of Marvel history as we know it. Can they work together? And will their power be enough to prevent the end of all that is?

