Captain Marvel Gets a New Ongoing Series and Costume

Kelly Thompson's run on Captain Marvel comes to a close in issue #50, but the good news is that Carol won't be without an ongoing series for long. Today Marvel revealed what's next for Carol Danvers, and it will be a new ongoing series from writer Alyssa Wong and Stormbreaker artist Jan Bazaldua. The new series will kick off with Captain Marvel #1 in October of this year, and as you can see on the cover below, Carol will also get a brand new costume to go along with the new series. That cover is by artist Stephen Segovia, and you can find the cover and a spotlight on the new costume below.

The new costume is based on Jen Bartel's popular Hellfire Gala design, and as you can see in the images below, that design has received a few modifications to create a sleek new look for Captain Marvel's next adventure. The core colors are well intact, but now Carol has a more militaristic jacket that also features a twist on the red sash that has become so identifiable with the character.

(Photo: Marvel)

The suit looks fantastic, but that won't be the only new element in the series. Marvel is teasing a new enemy that is described as a "new overwhelming omniversal entity" who targets Carol as the biggest threat to their mission. They then seek to take her off the table, and after being ambushed and trapped, Carol will seek the help of a reluctant young ally to escape and take this new entity down. You can find the official description below.

(Photo: Marvel)

HIGHEST, FURTHEST, FASTEST! Carol Danvers is one of the powerhouses of the Marvel Universe, a woman capable of harnessing the energy of the sun. So if you're coming for Earth? She's the first one you take off the board. Someone's figured just how to do just that. Introducing a new supporting cast and villains both beloved and dangerously fresh as Wong and Bazaldua's exhilarating new series kicks off!

"I'm so excited to be writing Captain Marvel!" Wong said. "Carol is such an iconic character with a rich history, and I can't wait to add to her story. It's an honor to work with Jan and I hope everyone enjoys what we've got coming!"

"Captain Marvel is one of my favorite female characters, that's why I'm very excited to draw her," Bazaldua added. "I have always seen her as a very self-confident woman with nothing she cannot face, and not just because she has superpowers, but because she has inner strength. That's what I really enjoy about her and why I really appreciate this opportunity!"

Captain Marvel #1 hits comic stores on October 25th and will feature a main cover by Segovia as well as a special foil cover and a negative space cover by John Tyler Christopher.

Are you excited for a new era of Captain Marvel? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things comics and Captain Marvel with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!