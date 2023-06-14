Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 6/14/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Black Panther #1, Spirit World #2, and Klik Klik Boom #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 BATMAN INCORPORATED #9 The "Joker Incorporated" arc continues with all of the frenzy that its antagonists would suggest, making for an issue that has some intriguing moments, but not a lot of staying power. Ed Brisson's script continues to get better at balancing the team and its various personalities, even as the events they're going through in this issue amount to a middle chapter of a larger narrative. John Timms' snappy and action-packed art is especially unsettling when folding in these new Jokers. Overall, this installment feels like a culmination of something bigger and wilder in Batman Incorporated, but I'm just intrigued enough to follow it through. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 DC PRIDE: THROUGH THE YEARS #1

Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #27 In the wake of Marvel Comics' most contrived controversy of 2023, The Amazing Spider-Man finds its way. Although the issue is compelled to address the death of Ms. Marvel, its focus is on the series' central cast and how that event impacts their self-image and relationships. Given that Ms. Marvel was hardly a presence in the series, these responses feel earnest and deepens Peter and Norman's evolving bond. There's also an outstanding sequence that manages to deliver a showcase of action, some laugh out loud humor, and a reminder as to how much Black Cat brings to this series. The highlight of the issue must be the return of a more familiar Doctor Octopus resembling his nefarious Silver Age self and the emergence of a new character, of sorts, along with this iconic take on the villain. After a long detour Amazing Spider-Man is back to what it does best and promises readers the best may still be yet to come. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 BLACK PANTHER #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] If a king has no kingdom, what does he become? That's one of the central questions that writer Eve L. Ewing sets out to answer in her exciting new Black Panther series at Marvel Comics. This new take on the iconic character strips away so much of what we've always thought the Black Panther to be, focusing on who T'Challa is at his core. The result, at least in this week's debut issue, is a fantastic exploration of a character readers have known for years, making him seem both brand new and entirely familiar. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 5 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR OMEGA #1 Captain America: Cold War Omega #1 ends the "Cold War" arc, with Bucky revealing his full plan and revealing that he was "on" Cap's side all along, albeit taking a very convoluted and unnecessarily dramatic route to it. This arc has the same problem as the Lanzing/Kelly Captain America book – it rushes to a reveal that hasn't earned any emotional reward. Bucky's "betrayal" of Steve is given a cheap payoff with Steve claiming things are still broken between them but going along with Bucky's plan anyways. Carlos Mango's artwork is also pretty rough for big chunks of the book, with Dimension Z monsters being little more than fuzzy blobs, although some of that can be blamed on some bad inking and poor coloring/shading choices. This "event" limped to the finish line, let's hope it can move on in peace from there. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 2 out of 5 CAPTAIN MARVEL #50 It's been a wild ride over the course of 50 issues, but over that time fans have had the opportunity to really get to know Carol Danvers in a way we never really have before. Not just Captain Marvel mind you, but Carol, the pure force of will that is behind all that power. It's fitting then that Captain Marvel #50 is a celebration of who Carol has become and who she's had an affect on during Kelly Thompson's outstanding run. A hallmark of this run has been Carol's delightful supporting cast, and they are right alongside her in the finale, as they absolutely should be. Carol's friends and allies are at this point a part of the book's DNA, and seeing Jessica, Jennifer, Lauri-Ell, Rhodey, Kamala, Monica, and more all share in Carol's pain while doing their best to help her process her grief is part of what brings this journey full circle. Right from the beginning, every moment carries the weight of Binary's death, and yet the book allows itself to embrace lighthearted banter and fun to keep things from becoming too dour, and the work of artists Javier Pina and David Lopez, as well as colorist Yen Nitro and letterer Clayton Cowles cannot be commended enough in that regard. When the fists do fly, the team knows how to deliver, and yet some of the most powerful moments are quieter conversations that are quite revelatory. There was a part of me that was rooting for a particular ending, and while that didn't happen, it's probably for the better, making what has come before that much more impactful. Captain Marvel #50 is understandably heavy at times, but also brilliantly funny and hopeful, and it's a lovely conclusion to what will be considered a classic run on the character. Higher, Further, Faster indeed. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 CARNAGE #14 I liked Carnage more before the "Carnage Reigns" storyline kicked off. Because this has now become a major event series across the Marvel universe, some of the tighter, character-focused storytelling that was previously seen in Carnage has completely fallen by the wayside. Instead, issue #14 (and part 5 of Carnage Reigns) proves to be chaotic and messy in all of the worst ways. I'm hoping that once "Carnage Reigns" wraps up it will allow this series to get back on track to what I once enjoyed it for, but I have major doubts of that being the case. -- Logan Moore Rating: 2.5 out of 5 CLOBBERIN' TIME #4 The Thing teams up with Doctor Doom to set the stage for Clobberin' Time's finale as the antagonistic duo are compelled to survive a multiversal void together while preparing to confront the Psychopomp. There's an abundance of humor that springs naturally from the odd couple pairing and Skroce's focus on small details (like what one eats in a multiversal void) provide a touch of mundane humor amidst such grandiose exploits. It also serves to highlight The Thing's blue collar charms when juxtaposed against Doctor Doom's aristocratic manner. Skroce elicits laughs throughout, although the issue lacks the gnarly waves of villains that made prior issues such a visceral delight to read. There's still plenty of action and the revelation of Tuvah Tu's connection to this saga delivers an excellent splash. With the final showdown arranged, Clobberin' Time is prepared to go out with a bang. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 COSMIC GHOST RIDER #4 Cosmic Ghost Rider goes live this week with a showdown which leads to the discovery of more intergalactic riders. Marvel #2 EXTREME VENOMVERSE #3

Extreme Venomverse #3 presents a layered look at the multiverse and the symbiote's place in it. From ancient days to the Wild West and beyond, we are able to see the good (and bad) that Venom brings. Of course, these travels bring more warriors to the cause as Carnage's war against Venom heats up, so fans will want to keep a close tab on their multiverse favorites. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1 Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 (2023) is the publisher's attempt at an anthology to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and unfortunately, it mostly falls into a "well, they tried" category. Save for the Wiccan and Hulkling story—which looks polished, well-drawn and colored, and coheres well—most of the issue both looks and feels thrown together and performative. Nearly all of the stories center around relatively obscure or infrequently used characters (and in one case, a brand new character that seems like they'll never be seen again) and when the issue does give representation with more popular characters, it feels very superficial – the comic literally opens with a Gwenpool story where she is, generally, addressing the reader to say (and I'm paraphrasing) "it's okay to be different, kids!" The best part of the issue is actually not the comics stories at all, but the prose pieces sprinkled throughout. Those are worth reading. But overall, Marvel could do so much better and it's disappointing they did not. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5 MOON KNIGHT #24 Moon Knight #24 provides an entertaining and revealing glimpse into the wants, hopes, and dreams of everyone but Marc Spector, and yet we still learn something about the Fist of Khonshu by issue's end. Writer Jed MacKay is able to flesh out Marc's other personalties without derailing the momentum of the story, and in just one issue Morpheus makes quite the impressive as well, with an arc that feels earned despite of how compact it is. Artist Federico Sabbatini, colorist Rachelle Rosenberg, and letterer Cory Petit thrive with the ever-changing locales and scenarios, moving from the flush neon of a rollicking party to the blood soaked skies of a brutal battle to the death effortlessly, and that's not even mentioning the Mighty Mail-Man scene that absolutely steals the show. The seeds are planted for even bigger stories to come in Moon Knight #24, and it's yet another stellar entry in one of Marvel's best. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 PLANET OF THE APES #3 Planet of the Apes refuses to hold back. This issue, like the ones before it, probably isn't as action-packed as some might hope, but it's so sharply written that it feels like you're in the middle of the action regardless. This is the best possible way to move Apes to the comics medium and still have a story worth telling. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 ROGUE & GAMBIT #4 Rogue & Gambit continues on its past as a straightforward superhero series in its fourth issue. There's even some commentary from one of the issue's villains acknowledging how frequently re-used the book's basic plot has been through the years. On the plus side, Rogue and Gambit's dynamic is less frustrating here than it has been as the issue finally starts to dig through the layers of passive-aggression and undealt with trauma that's led to the couple drifting apart. Carlos Gomez is allowed a few opportunities to show why he may be among the best pure superhero character artists working today as he gives vibrancy, life, and personality to his heroes' faces and infuses the book with energy unearned by its tired premise. However, while it fairs better in some respects than previous installments of the series, there are some blatant storytelling fumbles, including Gambit escaping from being surrounded by enemies without explanation. Rogue & Gambit might bring satisfaction to the die-hard fans of these characters, but it does little to stand out from its peers within the genre. – Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #4 Shadow Clones is out at just the right time, with Gwen Stacy's popularity at an all-time high thanks to the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Plus, giving Gwen her own "Clone Saga" is just the chef's kiss. Her new nemesis has a good reason to hate her, and the big reveal of how Doctor Lyla Bennett pulled off her scheme is quite remarkable. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 SPIDER-MAN: INDIA #1 Now is just about the best time ever to bring back Spider-Man India following the juggernaut that is Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. Unfortunately, the Pavitr Prabhakar here lives in a world that doesn't feel close to as alive and vibrant as his cinematic counterpart. I think when it comes to creating an alternate Spider-Man, there's a fine line to walk when it comes to maintaining the spirit of the original while forging their own path. Characters like Miles, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Punk have found that balance, whereas Pavitr leans a bit too heavily into relying on the tropes that have become standard for Peter Parker. There are some neat elements here such as introducing an iteration of Mysterio from Prabhakar's universe, and highlighting the relationship between Peter, Pavitr, and Miles. Ultimately though, this series is unable to capitalize on what made the cinematic iteration of Spider-Man: India leap off the screen and be a fan-favorite in the sequel. Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Comics) STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #35

As Vader tries to get a better handle on his connection to the Force (or lack thereof), he enlists the unlikely help of Doctor Aphra, who might have offered him the key to becoming more powerful than ever, or could be putting him in the crosshairs of an all-new threat. The next big event in the world of Star Wars comics is called "Dark Droids," with this issue of Star Wars: Darth Vader helping connect the dots from the previous arc and setting up that crossover, while offering little else. That's not to say that what it offers isn't entertaining, as it's nice to see Vader and Aphra back together, but the events of this chapter feels more like the connective tissue between two bigger arcs, for better or worse. This makes it a good jumping-on point for newcomers and, while not as thrilling as former installments, a relatively entertaining reunion for those more familiar with the title. – Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: SANA STARROS #5 After a couple of floundering installments, Star Wars: Sana Starros concludes with a fulfilling chapter for the Starros clan, featuring long-awaited reveals, confrontations, and a fan-favorite cameo. Unlike some of the other ancillary Star Wars comics titles, this series seemed to focus on a contained storyline that wrapped up without ever wearing out its welcome, adding insight into Sana's history without inundating us with exposition. The five-issue series is a worthy pursuit for Sana fans who have too often seen her relegated to being a supporting figure in various other titles, while avoiding the implication that she was an integral fixture in the mythology of the galaxy far, far away. The series might ultimately only be for established fans of the character, but anyone interested in taking a detour from the more impactful events of mainline storytelling in franchise will be rewarded with this tale of a conflicted yet loving family. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR II #4 The latest installment in Venom: Lethal Protector II finally kicks the Dr. Doom subplot into high gear, centering around Doom's quest to free his mother's soul from Hell (which was still a thing given when this miniseries is set). Doom's experiments with Venom give Eddie a chance to reflect on his relationship with the symbiotic, something later Venom comics will heavily dive into but it's fascinating to see that kind of introspection in the heavily stylized 90s setting. Speaking of which, that final visual is pure 90s over-the-top cheese the Venom fans will undoubtedly love. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 WOLVERINE #34 The opening panels give the reader what they might think they want – a massive battle between Wolverine, Maverick, Bannister, the US Military and Beast's massive underwater fortress. But the book once again proves it's much smarter than that, pulling away from the fight in favor of a sit-down conversation between Hank and Logan. We get some insight into Hank's recent heel turn (punctuated by Beast grotesquely devouring plates of seafood to drive home his savage nature still at odds with his enormous intellect), before Logan spells out the fact that simply using brute force won't be enough to stop Beast. This depiction of the character is magnetic as ever as his inevitable downfall is shaping up to be nothing less than poetically spectacular. -- Connor Casey Rating: 5 out of 5 X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS #4 We finally get to meet the Big Bad pulling all the strings from the shadows, and honestly, it makes a lot of sense. X-23 bides her time pulling jobs for Kimura, and there even appears to be an uneasy alliance being formed with the new character Haymaker. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 THE X-CELLENT #4 With Zeitgeist still teetering on the verge of godhood, his own team still unsuccessfully plotting against him, and the X-Statix still bemoaning their position, The X-Cellent #4 reads like a miniseries with one too many issues spinning its wheels. Most of what occurs this month reads like a new iteration of similar events from last month. That's especially troublesome when there's not much sympathy to be felt for The X-Cellent whose members receive the lion's share of attention. Endless threats and self-pity provide for some solid gags, but the jokes lose their luster with repetition. Hurt John's narration offers a new perspective that primarily serves to set up this issue's cliffhanger, and it's a last page that still manages to summon excitement for the upcoming finale. Whether this extra step was necessary to reach it is an open question, though. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 X-MEN: RED #12 Like so many series in Marvel's line of X-comics, X-Men: Red #12 is focused on laying the foundations for apocalyptic events in "Fall of X," quite literally in this case. After a long hiatus in the wake of "X of Swords," Genesis and the lost land of Arrako are revisited and drawn into events closer to Earth (and Mars). Much of the issue serves as prologue, reminding readers of several Arraki mutants set to play a pivotal role in upcoming events. That leaves the issue largely detached from the series' emphasis on an evolving governing body and Arraki culture. Other Publishers #1 BATTLE CHASERS #10 More than 20 years after the publication of Battle Chasers #9, readers finally receive the next installment of Joe Madureira's fantasy sage. For readers interested as much by the legendary delay as any memories of the early Image Comics series, Battle Chasers #10 does an impressive job of refreshing the story with a two pages of recap before diving into a chase sequence. The original appeal is still evident as Madureira's sleek and dynamic characters bound across the page with the animated qualities of a video game. A wide array of villains are quickly detailed with special abilities showcased for readers through action. And the action is consistently excellent, especially one terribly gory splash. Although the story itself is filled with familiar fantasy tropes and the characters all resemble archetypes encountered all too often, Battle Chasers #10 moves too quickly for those tedious elements to detract much from a still-stylish return. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 DEAD BY DAYLIGHT #1 Dead by Daylight is a very simple game that requires very little story, so fleshing something out into an ongoing comic was always going to be tricky. This type of backstory, showing the origin of one of the game's killers, isn't the right angle to approach this material from. Some of the character beats are decent, but none of it feels like it has anything to do with Dead by Daylight. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2 out of 5 GHOSTLORE #2 There's a saying that a picture is worth a thousand words and Ghostlore #2, while the words on the page are very important and tell a great story once we get to them, it's the art on the first several pages that tell a story all their own and they are brutally gorgeous, paining a portrait of grief that primes the pump, so to speak, for the story when it kicks in. The father and daughter are both grieving—and both can see and hear ghosts now—but the both experience this differently Cullen Bunn does a fantastic job of telling that with words. But it's the art in the issue—by Danny Luckert and Leomacs—that really drive things home. This comic book is just so very, very good, subtly building a haunting tale while also digging into human emotion. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 THE GREAT BRITISH BUMP OFF #3 Readers will be left wanting further episodes of this parody, even if the conceit of the consistently delightful Great British Bump Off couldn't conceivably bear it. Tensions in the tent rise as the third and final challenge begins, and readers are given an abundance of potential clues to consider along the way. Cakes themed around the contestant's favorite films flavor the colorful cast and provides an abundance of great gags, with references to both Speed and Under the Skin providing massive laughs. There's never a page without at least one great joke embedded in it and artist Max Sarin manages to make every one land utilizing some of the best expressions found in comics today. It's difficult to overstate the quality of many reactions and how well they summon a laugh. That all of these humorous moments are blended so well with the careful observations of a mystery and ongoing tension of an attempted murderer stalking contestants speaks to a creative team that's working in perfect synchronization. If issue #4 can stick the landing of this intriguing plot, The Great British Bump Off may be bound for a sequel as one of 2023's funniest and most charming new comics. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 HAUNT YOU TO THE END #1 Haunt You To The End #1 is set in Earth's not-too-distant future as climate change reshapes human civilization and parts of the planet itself at the start of the 22nd century. However, that setting is primarily used to create a ticking clock and provide its characters with a motivation to play ghost hunters. Beyond that it's a straightforward haunted house affair with familiar characters, including the skeptical protagonist and strange occult funder, who offer little to distinguish themselves. The premise itself stages plenty of potential fun as a storm approaches and the crew arrives at the "most haunted" location on the planet. Artist Andrea Mutti's characters are easily distinguished and their style fits the mood well, although sometimes dialogue and action don't quite align in each panel. Haunt You To The End starts as a run of the mill ghost story, give or take a sci-fi twist, but will likely satisfy fans of the genre looking for their fix. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 IMMORTAL SERGEANT #6 If only Immortal Sergeant kept this consistency up its entire run, it might be a book worth recommending. For the first time all story, Kelly gives a look into why Sergeant is the world's biggest asshole; and even though he's one of the most miserable comic characters ever made, at least there's some understanding on what's made him the way he is. On top of that, Niimura's lineart requires a specific kind of a story, and I'm not quite sure Immortal Sergeant is that. The creepy tale continues, as we jump back and forth between what we believe to be what's real, and what's happening inside the world of the play. Jennifer fights for her life against forces conspiring against her, and it's hard to figure out what's real and what's not. The backdrop of a theatre creates opportunities for new backgrounds and landscapes to be explored, which Owen and Jennifer learn the hard way. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 MAGIC PLANESWALKERS: NOBLE #1 Inspired by classic superhero comics like Marvel Team-Up and The Brave and the Bold, IDW Publishing's Magic Planeswalkers: Noble #1 one-shot features two stories set after the events of the ongoing Magic: The Gathering series that sees two of Magic: The Gathering's heroic Planeswalkers embarking on an adventure together. The first, "'Til Death," follows the odd couple of Ral Zarek and Karn on the quest for the perfect wedding gift for Ral's betrothed. The second, "Quest of the Heart," sees Vraska and Jace Beleren turning a day of relaxation into a quest for adventure. Both stories share a theme—learning to let go of those we love when they are gone and not to fear their passing but cherish their presence—and are capably told. Though Karn feels like a stand-in for Tomik at times during "'Til Death," he still walks away with a new perspective, having learned to appreciate the small things that can get lost in the bigger picture. Meanwhile, "Quest of the Heart" sees Jace working through his trauma from being left to die on Amonkhet, which has evolved into a fear of being alone. Both stories feature a few too many scenes of characters standing around talking about things that have happened already or elsewhere, but they're otherwise enjoyable affairs. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 MISS TRUESDALE AND THE FALL OF HYPERBOREA #2 Mike Mignola continues the most exciting new chapter in Hellboy lore in years with revelations that will stun longtime readers, piecing together huge elements of lore. Despite the deeply engrained nerdiness of this series within the larger universe, it's also one that's just plain fun to read. Artist Jesse Lonergan continues to do stellar work here, imbuing their own style into the story and making it feel totally natural. They do show off a new technique in one action beat that is one of the coolest panel progression tricks in comics of the year. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 MONARCH #5 While I've thoroughly enjoyed the art style and many aspects of this series, it seems incapable of stringing together more than one solid issue at a time. Monarch #5 arrives to primarily recap the series' events before nudging its way toward plot progression only for the book's most annoying subplot to pop back up right at the end. It's hard to tell if the series is nudging its way toward some sort of status quo or rush toward an ending (it still could honestly go either way) but the big emotional gut punches aren't hitting like they did back in the opening issue. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 MURDER INC.: JAGGER ROSE #2 After a rocky first issue, which did little to really make itself welcome, Murder Inc.: Jagger Rose #2 does well by the reader to get them involved. Brian Michael Bendis' style of gangster writing continues to push into the Tarantino-parody angle of things, but when the world and the panels look as good as this, who cares? Michael Avon Oeming's explosive artwork remains the main reason to give this a look as his layouts and decisive paneling are largely unmatched in comics. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 NOSTALGIA #1 Writer Scott Hoffman successfully steps over from the realm of music into the world of comics with a new ComiXology Original series Nostalgia, weaving elements of his own life into an offbeat but thrilling noir adventure. Hoffman, who co-founded the Scissor Sisters, spins the tale of a popular but incredibly isolated musician named Nostalgia, and Nostalgia's neon-washed world is beautifully brought to life by artist Danijel Zezelj and colorist Lee Loughridge. It's impressive how a city can feel lived in and so isolated all at once, and that is wonderfully contrasted with several powerful scenes of warmth and family that act as a nice reprieve from the dourness the world seems more able to offer. It ends with a hell of a hook too, and while it takes a bit to get going, Nostalgia is a futuristic trip that is more than worth your time. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 OLD DOG #5 The already-great pieces of Old Dog crystalize into something gut-wrenching and compelling in this installment. As Jack begins to question what's next—and grows horrified by the answer—the series is catapulted into a territory that feels genuinely surprising without being unprecedented. Declan Shalvey's work on this series continues to be as excellent as ever, and leaves me eager to see where this unconventional noir goes next. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 prevnext