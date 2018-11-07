Check Out This Preview of ‘The Wrong Earth’ #3

AHOY Comics has provided ComicBook.com with a preview of breakout hit The Wrong Earth #3, out today from writer Tom Peyer and artist Jamal Igle.

The series, which has been a critical and sales success for upstart AHOY Comics, centers on two different versions of the same character from different worlds in the multiverse — who accidentally change places.

More specifically, for hardcore comic book fans? You can pretty much imagine what would happen if the Batman from the Adam West TV show and the Batman from Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns suddenly changed places and had to live in one another’s worlds, right? Well, that — with all the horror and humor it implies — is The Wrong Earth.

Earlier this week, Peyer joined ComicBook.com ahead of the release of #3 to talk about the series, where it has been, and where it will go next.

“Originally we thought about arranging for two artists to draw the two separate worlds, but that would have been a huge mistake,” Peyer told ComicBook.com. “Jamal has approached both worlds, and both heroes, with such care and thoughtfulness and invention, he quickly became the series’ legitimate co-creator. The Wrong Earth would have been very different without him, and not as good.”

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7664]AHOY regularly features illustrated prose pieces and backup features in their comics, and this issue is no different; it features work from Paul Constant, Frank Cammuso, Matt Brady, Joe Orsak, Rob Staeger, Elliott Mattice, and Carol Lay.

Constant is also credited as helping Peyer with the issue’s story. Juan Casto provided ink art for the issues and Andy Troy was the colorist.

You can check out the official solicitation text below, and the preview pages in the attached image gallery above.

The grim vigilante Dragonfly violently crosses a line, shocking the upright citizens of Earth-Alpha. Meanwhile, the campy Dragonflyman succumbs to the pressures of confinement on gritty Earth-Omega. PLUS! Stinger investigates the supernatural mystery of the Specter of the Sidekick Museum. And the usual AHOY surprise illustrated text stories!

The Wrong Earth #3 from Ahoy! Comics will be available in comic shops and online now.