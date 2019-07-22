Key Comics to Buy After the Big Marvel Phase 4 Announcement

Marvel Studios delivered one of the biggest Hall H presentations at San Diego Comic Con ever, presenting the complete schedule for their Phase 4 films and announcing (or hinting at) a vast array of new characters coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe along with some impressive casting selections. All of that excitement has set fans, new and old, to searching for the comics that inspired these movie announcements. Many of these characters have been around for decades, meaning that older issues require some hunting to find, especially before prices climb too high.

That’s why we’ve summarized the hottest, new key issues to make that hunting go easier. This is a mix of first appearances, essential team-ups, and other milestones, some easier to find than others. However, all of these issues will provide fans with some valuable insight into where these stories began and an essential piece of superhero history. We’ve also provided the current estimated raw value for all of these issues to help you spot a deal. Happy searching!

The Eternals (vol. 1) #1

“The Day of the Gods”

Written by Jack Kirby

Art by Jack Kirby

Current Pricing: $93.83

There are a lot of new characters being introduced in The Eternals and their introductions are spread across the series’ first volume. However, the #1 issue delivers both the series’ most notable hero Ikaris and concisely explains its core concept. If Guardians of the Galaxy serves as a predictor, then this previously unknown set of Marvel characters are about to explode.

The Eternals (vol. 1) #2

“The Celestials!”

Written by Jack Kirby

Art by Jack Kirby

Current Pricing: $52.24

The second issue of The Eternals introduces another key hero, Ajak, and delivers the first full appearance of the Celestials. While it’s unclear exactly what role the Celestials will play in the MCU, they’re sure to follow close behind the Eternals and will almost certainly feature this issue’s biggest first appearance: Arishem the Judge.

The Eternals (vol. 1) #5

“Olympia!”

Written by Jack Kirby

Art by Jack Kirby

Current Pricing: $26.10

Our final recommendation from The Eternals is the fifth issue, which introduces both Thena and Makari. That first name should draw the most attention as it will be played by Angelina Jolie, the film’s most notable star. Thena, in addition to being an incredibly powerful Eternal, was also Thanos’ cousin in the comics suggesting a possible connection to the Mad Titan himself in this film.



Thor (vol. 4) #1

“If He Be Worthy”

Written by Jason Aaron

Art by Russell Dauterman

Current Pricing: $15.54

Prices for the first appearance of Jane Foster as Thor have already skyrocketed following Natalie Portman’s announced return to the franchise. Given the large print run and recency of this issue, it will likely remain affordable for all fans in the long run. This issue is a great buy both for the growing collectability factor and as a key-turning point in Jason Aaron’s run on Thor, one that is already being credited as a classic for the character.

Journey Into Mystery (vol. 1) #84

“The Mighty Thor vs. The Executioner”

Written by Stan Lee

Story and Art by Jack Kirby

Current Pricing: $325

Jane Foster was introduced after Thor’s first appearance, making this classic Silver Age comic somewhat more affordable. Foster has been a consistent romantic interest throughout Thor history, but her increased profile in comics and film makes this introduction much more valuable than it was a decade ago. It’s also an early collaboration between Kirby and Lee that any Marvel fan would be proud to present.

Thor (vol. 4) #8

“If He Be Worthy”

Written by Jason Aaron

Art by Russell Dauterman

Current Pricing: $3.34

Jane Foster first appeared as Thor in the first issue of this series, but she was only revealed to be Jane Foster in the eighth issue. This also served as a notable climax and launching point for The Mighty Thor, marking it as an important turning point in Foster’s comics career.

What If? (vol. 1) #10

“What If Jane Foster Had Found the Hammer of Thor?”

Written by Don Glut

Art by Rick Hoberg

Current Pricing: $20.48

This is technically the first time Jane Foster ever appeared as Thor, although it was only a “what if” story. The idea clearly resonated considering its return in Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman’s Thor, as well as its upcoming translation to film.

Special Marvel Edition #15

“Shang Chi, Master of Kung Fu”

Written by Steve Englehart

Art by Jim Starlin

Current Pricing: $93.20

There is still a lot of good to be found in this Marvel classic that will now receive a much-needed update on the big screen.

Tales of Suspense (vol. 1) #50

“The Hands of the Mandarin”

Written by Stan Lee

Art by Don Heck

Current Pricing: $104

Speaking of racist stereotypes, the presentation of the Mandarin in Iron Man 3 left many fans feeling irate, but it appears that Marvel Studios is now prepared to reveal a “real” Mandarin to face off against Shang Chi. That will almost certainly drive the market price for this book higher than it has been since the Mandarin’s last cinematic appearance.

The Tomb of Dracula (vol. 1) #10

“His Name is… Blade!”

Written by Marv Wolfman

Art by Gene Colan

Current Pricing: $625

The casting of Mahershala Ali as Blade was the biggest surprise to come from Saturday night in Hall H. While it’s unclear when or how Blade will receive his own film, it’s certain that he’ll be making at least one prominent appearance in the MCU. This first appearance is one to grab before further plans are announced.

Young Avengers (vol. 1) #10

“Sidekicks”

Written by Allan Heinberg

Art by Jim Cheung

Current Pricing: $52.05

This is the first appearance of Kate Bishop (a.k.a. Hawkeye), even though she doesn’t feature with the rest of the Young Avengers on the cover. She alone makes it a worthwhile buy, but two other characters (Wiccan and Hulkling) are likely contenders for future incorporation into the MCU as well based on their parentage.

Hawkeye (vol. 4) #2

“The Vagabond Code”

Written by Matt Fraction

Art by David Aja

Current Pricing: $6.99

The beloved Hawkeye series is really about both Hawkeyes, but Kate Bishop doesn’t appear in it until the second issue. That makes this as key as the series’ #1, and fans will want to consider collecting the entire run, especially the later solo issues featuring Kate (#14, 16, 18, 20, and Annual #1). The entire series is simply too good to miss.



Hawkeye (vol. 5) #1

“Untitled”

Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Leonardo Romero

Current Pricing: $2.00

Breaking out from her team-up role, this is the first #1 issue that featured Kate Bishop headlining her own series. It’s also the start of a great (if too short) run for the character, one likely to inspire future adapted stories as Kate continues to grow and Clint likely retires.

The Avengers (vol. 1) #195

“Assault on a Mind Cage”

Written by David Michelinie

Art by George Perez

Current Pricing: $32.49

Taskmaster is an evergreen villain, one capable of fighting any hero in a strangely compelling costume (featured on the cover of Avengers #196). If he captures the imagination of MCU audiences like he has superhero fans, then he’s bound for popularity that will make this first appearance one even more worth collecting.

The Avengers (vol. 1) #43

“Color Him… The Red Guardian!”

Written by Roy Thomas

Art by John Buscema

Current Pricing: $16.35

David Harbour has already charmed his way into the hearts of every Stranger Things fan, and is likely to do the same as a potential romantic interest of mentor in Black Widow. In addition to being a solid issue, the Red Guardian’s first appearance might also provide some clues to the plot of the upcoming film.

Inhumans (vol. 2) #5

“First Contact”

Written by Paul Jenkins

Art by Jae Lee

Current Pricing: $57.49

Marvel Studios audiences have known Natasha as the Black Widow for a decade now, but it appears another Black Widow from the comics will be appearing in the upcoming movie. This is the very first appearance of Yelena Belova who looks to hold a major role in Black Widow next year.

Black Widow: Pale Little Spider (vol. 1) #1

“Pale Little Spider”

Written by Greg Rucka

Art by Igor Kordey

Current Pricing: $4.28

While Yelena first appeared in Inhumans, it was this Marvel MAX series that established a lot of the character’s personality and abilities. It was also written by fan favorite Greg Rucka, who has written some of the toughest female heroes and anti-heroes in comics ever, including Yelena.