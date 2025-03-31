One of the Best Games of All Time Now Verified on Steam Deck

One of the best games of all time has been verified for Steam Deck ahead of its release on Steam next month. This means when the game releases on Steam on April 3 it will be fully supported on the Steam Deck, which means, according to Valve, it will “work great with the built-in controls and display” of the handheld machine. And it can say this because it has tested the game for Steam Deck itself.

As for the game, it is 2020’s The Last of Us Part II or, more specifically, the 2024-released remaster, which came to PS5 last year, and is now set to come to PC on April 3. Originally, the game hails from 2020 though, and is not only widely considered the best game of its year, but one of the best games of all time.

This is evident by its 93 on Metacritic and the fact it won Game of the Year, and many other awards, at The Game Awards that year. That said, the game has never been on PC, let alone available to play on Steam Deck.

“Experience the winner of over 300 Game of the Year awards now with an array of technical enhancements that make The Last of Us Part II Remastered the definitive way to play Ellie and Abby’s critically acclaimed story,” reads an official description of the game on Steam. “Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure.”

The Last of Us Part II Remastered will cost $49.99 on Steam when it releases. For this, Steam and Steam Deck users will be treated to a game that is roughly 20-30 hours long, though completionists may need closer to 50 hours with the game.

