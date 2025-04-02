Just a Reminder That Morbin’ Time is Marvel Comics Canon (And Morbius Still Hates It)

Morbin’ Time, objectively the best thing to come out of Sony’s 2022 Morbius stand alone movie, is canon in Marvel Comics and the bloodsucking Micheal Morbius absolutely hates it. The phrase quickly became a meme when Morbius hit theaters and thanks to comics, it’s a meme that, like any good vampire-like creature, will never die. Marvel’s “Blood Hunt” event, a crossover centered around the vampire apocalypse on earth, led by none other than Marvel’s own vampire slayer himself, Blade, was a significant one for Marvel Comics. Portals to the Darkforce Dimension were torn open, blotting out the sun, leading to an all out invasion from Morbius’s less than conversational cousins.

Most will remember this event for a slew of major and awesome changes to Marvel lore. These include, but are definitely not limited to; the revival of Marc Spector as Moon Knight, Mile Morales’s transformation into a vampire, and most perhaps most impactfully, Doctor Victor Von Doom usurping Doctor Strange as Marvel’s one and only Sorcerer Supreme. However, hidden amongst all of these blood-pumping twists and turns is a much harder to miss one. The canonization of Morbin’ Time.

It all goes down in The Amazing Spider-Man: Blood Hunt, the friendly neighborhood webslinger’s three part tie-in to the event. While Spider-Man is trying to keep the uninfected of New York and the vampires themselves safe from as much as he can, he runs into Misty Knight and the Lizard, who claim that Michael Morbius has finally made his cure for vampirism, or is at least most of the way there. The bad news is that someone else kidnapped him before they could use it.

The aforementioned kidnappers are Theocritus and his fully-vampire run Hemoglobin Inc. The names may sound impressive, but Theocritus is better known as TJ, an unimpressive lackey from the much more villainous and competent Beyond Corporation. Theocritus is way too cool a name for this guy, trust me. He’s recently struck out on his own to start this business himself, all with the intent of finding a cure for vampirism based on the data Beyond gathered when they experimented on Morbius himself. Of course, they’re running tests on vampirism by kidnapping people and turning them into vampires they can experiment on with the intent on selling them the cure, so TJ isn’t exactly doing this out of the goodness of his heart.

Despite the less savory nature of what Hemoglobin Inc. has been up to, the good Dr. Mike can’t resist decent funding and the chance to work in an actual lab, so he agrees to work with TJ. And then, like the Morbius fanboy he is, TJ says the words. It’s Morbin’ Time! Morbius has the same reaction any sane person would; saying he has no idea what that means, but that if TJ ever says it again he will dismember him.

T.J. and Morbius talk in Amazing Spider-Man: Blood Hunt #2

So there you have it, the meme that propelled the lackluster anti-hero movie into pure internet infamy is officially canon in Marvel Comics, and Morbius himself has shared his opinion on it! Honestly, his opinion is probably exactly what mine would be if my name was turned into a phrase synonymous with surprisingly good edits of people losing their minds in a theater over something I never said. It’s also fitting that this was brought into canon by someone like TJ, because if you love that fact that it’s here you can just rejoice that it was said, and if you hate it, well TJ is a pretty hateable character by design, so feel free to despise him as much as you want.

And to help tie up loose ends, in the end Morbs ( a nickname from TJ that Morbius hated just as much) did finish his cure with the research tools provided to him by Hemoglobin Inc., but it only worked on those recently changed to vampires, and had no effect on longtime bloodsuckers like himself. A somewhat tragic end for the man who just wants to be free of his curse, but he is given full rights to continue using the lab after the Beyond Corporation’s Maxine Danger apprehends TJ for starting up a competing business with hers using Beyond research, which violates his contract. TJ is carted away by a serious villain, and perhaps that’s the fate he earned by bringing Morbin’ Time into the comic book reality.