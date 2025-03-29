PlayStation Store Has $70 PS5 Games on Sale for Just $7

The PlayStation Store has 1,122 PS5 games on sale right now and 2,074 PS4 games on sale as well. In other words, the biggest PlayStation Store sale so far this year is currently live and available until April 10. Within this sale, there are some incredible deals on some AAA PS5 games. To this end, there are two PS5 games that normally cost $70 that are currently 90% off, and consequently on sale for just $7. This represents an opportunity for PS5 and PS5 Pro users to save $63 on each PS5 game.

At a price point of $6.99, this is the cheapest both PS5 games have not just ever been on the PlayStation Store, but available on PS5 anywhere. That said, in the past, both games have been cheaper on Steam by a couple dollars each. PlayStation Store rarely sees the same mega deep discounts Steam does though.

The first of the two PlayStation Store deals is for racing game Need for Speed Unbound, the latest Need for Speed game released back in 2022 by series developer Criterion Games and publisher EA. The 25th installment in the series, it is notably the first in the series since 2013’s Need for Speed Rivals to be made by Criterion Games rather than Ghost Games.

Those that decide to take advantage of this PSN deal and grab Need for Speed Unbound on PS5 for just $6.99, should expect a game that is, on average, about 20 to 30 hours long. Completionists will need closer to 50 hours with the racing game though.

The other PS Store deal is for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, an action-adventure game meets shooter from Batman: Arkham developer Rocksteady Studios and publisher WB Games. It is both a follow-up to 2015’s Batman: Arkham Knight and a spin-off.

Those that check out Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League now that it is dirt cheap on the PlayStation Store should expect a game that is about 10 to 20 hours long, on average. Completionists, however, will need closer to 45 hours with the DC game.

It’s worth nothing both games are on sale via other retailers, including on other platforms, however, the prices come nowhere near these prices on the PlayStation Store.

For all of our other PlayStation 5 coverage — including all of the latest PS5 news, all of the latest PS5 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS5 deals like these two — click here.