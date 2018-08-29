Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 8/29/2018

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff has come together to read and review nearly everything released today. It isn’t completely comprehensive, but includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week, that includes Scarlet #1, Web of Venom: Ve’Nam #1, and Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Shattered Grid #1. The links to those are also included with a snippet from the review in the following slides.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We should clarify that we’ve simplified our ratings. If you’re a longtime fan, you’ve likely seen both letters and numbers attached to comic reviews. Going forward, this is now a whole number out of five; that’s it!

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed first by DC, Marvel, the rest of the publishers and then in alphabetical order.

DC #1

BATGIRL #26

A familiar foe, a surprisingly high-octane adventure, and some major changes for Babs make this one of the best Batgirl issues since the Rebirth launch. Barbara’s conflict with Grotesque excells on so many levels — allowing Barbara to really show off her skills as a detective, a hacker, and a superhero, all while providing some genuinely impactful twist and turns. Echoing through the entire issue is a sentiment of looking for beauty in the most unexpected places, something that will probably prove to be essential for Barbara, depending on where things go next. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATGIRL ANNUAL #2

For Batgirl‘s newest annual, Scott and company take Barbara back to her roots, with some pretty interesting results. After Barbara sees some chilling similarities between a recent serial killer and a memory from her childhood, she is forced to confront her complicated past with James Gordon Jr.. What unfolds from there is occasionally contrived, but largely intriguing, with enough twist-and-turns to keep readers intrigued. Casagrande’s art really makes this issue pop, tonally fitting with the aesthetic of the recent Batgirl issues while getting dark enough for the annual’s subject material. No matter how much of a fan you are of Barbara Gordon, you should definitely check this issue out. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

CATWOMAN / TWEETY AND SYLVESTER SPECIAL #1

DC hits another one out of the ballpark in their ever-growing universe of crossovers between their traditional superheroes and Warner Brothers’ stable of cartoon characters. Although the reasons Tweety and Sylvester found themselves in Gotham was flimsy at best, this one-shot still provided an incredible amount of laughs and plenty action to boot. With Gail Simone on the words, I always expect to have a good time and this book lived up to all expectations and then some. When a property like this fully realizes what it is and embraces it, that’s when the results are best and Simone and company fully embraced this bizarre crossover and made one hell of an intriguing read. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN / GOSSAMER SPECIAL #1

The 2018 DC / Looney Tunes crossover is here and in it Harley Quinn gets partnered with the best possible character given her colorful personality: Gossamer, the big, hairy, red-orange monster most frequently associated with Looney Tunes’ resident mad scientist Dr. Lorre. It’s a pairing that Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti gets right with a story that reads pretty much as what you’d expect from a Harley Quinn adventure while Pier Brito’s art and Paul Mounts colors truly shine in how Gossamer is presented. That said, the story itself is way too long and takes up too many pages and panels setting up and then, even once Gossamer joins the party, takes too long to get to the “action.” In contrast, the Looney Tunes portion of the issue, written by Sholly Fish, is a delight and Dave Alvarez’ cartoon-style Harley might just be one of the better artistic takes on the character I’ve seen. Overall, Harley Quinn Gossamer Special #1 is a fun break from the usual insanity of the Harley Quinn world. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

JOKER / DAFFY DUCK SPECIAL #1

As with the other DC/Looney Tunes crossover issues, Joker/Daffy Duck includes both a lead and a backup feature, with the lead feature being done more or less in DC house style and the backup feature as Looney Tunes. The lead feature, by writer Scott Lobdell and artists Brett Booth, Norm Rapmund, and Andrew Dalhouse, reunites a team that has worked together in the past, although never on this particular character. The art is dynamic, with creative panel layouts and a good use of color, but the narrative itself feels truncated. It meanders right up until an abrupt ending. The dialogue is fine, although the schtick of Daffy’s lisp is something that works better in animated form than on the page, especially when you get scenes that are more dialogue-heavy and sentences that are more complex than Looney Tunes generally supports. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 3 out of 5

JOKER / DAFFY DUCK SPECIAL #1 (BACKUP)

The backup, written by Joey Cavalieri and featuring art by Luciano Vecchio, takes a surprisingly middle-ground approach to the art style, not quite in the Looney Tunes vein but not fully DC either. It almost feels like it’s Batman: The Animated Series inspired more than anything else. Tonally, and as far as pacing, the writing is stronger, and Vecchio’s Joker is downright menacing — sometimes to the detriment of some of the more comedic panels but usually to good effect. The setup feels more like classic Looney Tunes, and some of the meta humor feels like something you might get out of more recent ones — which is funny because the plot of the lead feature actually feels more of a piece with some of the recent Looney Tunes reboot attempts than the backup does. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

LEX LUTHOR / PORKY PIG SPECIAL #1

This mashup of supervillain and Looney Tune delivers an impressive amount of everything in a very short package: plot, humor, commentary, and detail-fascinated storytelling. While there’s a range of commentary on display, taking jabs at everything from prescription drug pricing to the bitcoin bubble, the story is focused on the corruption of large corporations. It fits Lex Luthor perfectly and Porky Pig makes for a surprisingly choice foil, one with whom readers can sympathize without rooting for. The story takes a comedic approach that throws as many gags at the reader as possible, making those that flop easy to miss, and never loses track of its thesis. This is Russell at his absolute best, hammering on a wide range of issues through a lens that feels like it shouldn’t work, but absolutely does. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

NIGHTWING ANNUAL #1

The Nightwing Annual is a continuation of the current arc in the series, focusing on Dick Grayson’s fight against Wyrm, essentially a program of digital terrorism. Subtlety is completely lost on this issue, and the series as a whole. The analogies and metaphors about the digital age, the corruption of media, and our reliance on technology are completely over the top and in your face. The points being made are certainly valid, but it’s too straightforward to actually be enjoyed. I will admit that, if the approach to the story was a bit more obscure, it would be the perfect tale for Dick Grayson’s personality. And, despite my issues with the writing here, the art makes the issue fairly enjoyable from time to time. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

RED HOOD AND THE OUTLAWS ANNUAL #2

If you’ve been reading Red Hood and the Outlaws lately, there’s been a lot going on. That’s not a bad thing, but the pacing of Red Hood and the Outlaws Annual #2 is definitely a welcome change. Scott Lobdell’s story gives readers a bit of a moment to catch their breath, especially after Jason went rogue a few issues back and attempted to murder Penguin, but also does a nice job of setting up Roy Harper/Arsenal’s trip to Sanctuary in the upcoming Heroes in Crisis. However, the issue is more than a bridge to a new story. Before the issue closes, Lobdell circles back and picks up story threads — particularly for Artemis and Bizarro — tantalizingly reminding readers that there’s no rest for an Outlaw. It’s definitely a solid read and maybe one of the best issues to date. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

SCARLET #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

The overall effect of Scarlet #1 isn’t much different from leaving on a 24 hours news network for too long in 2018. It has the consistent feeling of being extremely dire, but manages to make only superficial observations and just makes you want to walk away after a while. It’s obvious that the creators involved in Scarlet are capable of greater things, but this concept draws out their worst traits. The story is so assured of its own relevance that it forgets to actually challenge readers, even assuring audiences that they already know whether this is for them early in Scarlet’s monologue. There is a great comics story to be told about the historical and current divides within American society, this simply isn’t it. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE SILENCER ANNUAL #1

This might be the best issue of The Silencer yet, although that’s not exactly high praise given the mediocre quality of past issues. The Annual is a flashback story that shows the Silencer’s first trip into Gotham, and her first run-in with Batman. The annual also provides some much needed insight into Honor’s fierce ties to her family, which perhaps serves as why she’s so insistent upon keeping them close… even when rushing into danger. Jack Herbert’s art is also a much needed upgrade for The Silencer — he has a sort of timeless quality that brings both Batman and Silencer to life in a clean style that’s the opposite of the usual art in this series. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #1

DAREDEVIL ANNUAL #1

The Daredevil Annual is a flashback story that recounts the first “team-up” between Daredevil and a pre-cybernetic arm Misty Knight. Written by Erica Schultz, the issue has a fun retro feel, reminiscent of a 1970s cop movie but with superheroes instead. The story isn’t anything special — Knight doesn’t trusts superheroes until she sees one in action — but I liked that there was an actual reason for the mistrust and not just the usual hatred for vigilantes that we usually see in the story. The action sequences get a bit sloppy, but I largely enjoyed Marcio Takara’s art. His linework reminds me a bit of a toned down Howard Chaykin, with the strong jawlines and expressive eyes. All in all, this is a fun but probably not necessary superhero one-shot. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

DEADPOOL: ASSASSIN #6

This miniseries, despite being a weird and wonderful tale for the Merc with a Mouth, ultimately ends with a bit of whimper. The issue focuses largely on the most recent cliffhanger, as Wade makes a last-ditch attempt to do the right thing and save one of his friends. Unfortunately, this — as Wade puts it — “Dark Phoenix”-esque conflict stretches on for just a bit too long, in an issue that is ultimately just fine, but feels a bit overwhelmed by rushed exposition and character beats. This entire series is absolutely still worth checking out, it’s just a bit of a bummer how this third act ultimately comes together. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 2 out of 5

EDGE OF SPIDER-GEDDON #2

The original Edge of Spider-Verse delivered Spider-Gwen as it’s breakout star and it look like this issue is ready to do something very similar for SP//dr. In one issue it manages to provide a moving origin story and craft an alternate universe with an aesthetic and reimagined characters worth a lot more exploration. Any fan of tokusatsu or Spider-Man stories is bound to delight in the look and feel of this universe, as well as its new spin on classic themes of responsibility. While the last few pages move too quickly towards resolution of a very tragic battle, it still makes for a stunning reintroduction of one of the best new Spider-people at Marvel Comics. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

EXILES #7

Exiles finally nails its pacing in an issue that captures a ton of big moments without ever making any of them feel insignificant. Both new supporting characters like an Old West Black Panther and some of the oldest Exiles are given pages that will stir cries of triumph and defeat alike. While things happen quickly, this adventure still holds many consequences, none of which are glanced over. Events continue to race along, but the weight of history is heavy in what continues to be one of the absolute best looking superhero comics to debut in 2018. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

EXTERMINATION #2

Extermination #2 keeps up the tense, action-thriller tone that began in the first issue. The X-Men are reeling from the two-pronged assault that ended in several fatalities and one capture. They don’t have much time to deal with the emotional and tactical repercussions before the next wave begins. Pepe Larraz has elevated his game in this series. He shows a wealth of emotion in his characters’ faces during the quieter moments and brings a sense of impact to the action. This is aided Marte Gracia’s brilliant colors, which set somber moods or explode with vibrancy as called for. This can be fully appreciated thanks to Ed Brisson’s pacing. The issue allows room for these characters to breath and for the emotional impact to take as much if not more precedence over the physical impacts. It falls apart in the final few pages, which are too much, too fast as the issue sprints to a cliffhanger surprise on its final page. For the most part, Extermination comes very close to X-Men event perfection. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

HUNT FOR WOLVERINE: DEAD ENDS #1

Hunt for Wolverine: Dead Ends is a surprisingly enjoyable comic, given the disappointment of 3 of the 4 mini-series leading into it. While there is plenty of exposition in the issue, and you don’t feel like too much is actually resolved, “Dead Ends” does succeed in providing at least some interest into this ongoing tale of, “But is Wolverine dead or not!?” Kitty Pryde shines in the issue, as does a new villain, who could end up being a waste of time in the long run, but also has the potential to shine as brightly as Mr. Sinister in his prime. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

JESSICA JONES #2

The first issue of this digital first series was no fluke. This isn’t just the best Jessica Jones comic in years, it is one of the best new series from Marvel Comics in 2018. Thompson is telling a perfectly paced mystery that both adds complexity and understanding with each new twist. It is also taking great advantage of the superhero setting with some concepts and sequences that could never occur in a normal pulp story. While much of this detective tale is dialogue-driven, that doesn’t stop it from including some excellent backdrops, including a monster-filled battle. It’s everything someone could expect from a great Jessica Jones story from top-notch banter to a star-studded tour of Marvel characters. Jessica Jones is a blast. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE #9

It’s unclear exactly how the final chapters of this series interact with the relaunch of Fantastic Four #1, but it’s not worth worry too much about that as both serve as excellent love letters to this founding team. A depowered Ben and Johnny get a chance to show what they are made of and who they are to one another in an action sequence that delivers some knockout moments. There’s a seeming finality to this, even as readers know what must come next, and it makes this stage of their quest feel particularly poignant. It’s turning out to be a very good thing that Marvel Two-In-One wasn’t forced to wrap up early, as it’s a top-notch story for both The Thing and Human Torch. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

MOON KNIGHT #198

Moon Knight is quite the complicated hero, and few teams have presented a more compelling depiction of him than Max Bemis and Jacen Burrows. The latest issue is no different in that regard, as though this secret society Bemis explores what each identity of Marc Spector’s brings to the table. Not only that, but he also reveals that those personalities can change over time, and while not the conventional hero by any means, there’s still a lot any hero can learn from crazy old Moon Knight. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

MS. MARVEL #33

First things first: G. Willow Wilson can do no wrong when it comes to writing Ms. Marvel and Nico Leon’s art is equally perfect. Every issue is unique, special, and truly a treat to read. For Ms. Marvel #33, it’s how Wilson layers Kamala’s inability to control her powers as almost a stand-in for the chaos of the teen years. With her powers on the blink, Kamala’s self-identity becomes a question even as she uses her own heroic values as her touchstone. Reflecting that is Bruno’s drive to fix the situation even though he, like Kamala, has no real idea what’s going on. Sure, there’s a villain, a bigger story, and real problems to be dealt with, but it’s these deeper layers that make the issue truly great. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

NEW MUTANTS: DEAD SOULS #6

New Mutants: Dead Souls brings ties its many dangling storylines into a finale that is as exciting and unexpected as it is frustrating. It is clear from the final page Matthew Rosenberg has more story left to tell with these characters. As far as this miniseries goes, it is a bit frustrating. Wherever this story continues, fans should hope Adam Gorham is there for it. He brings a haunted aura to a character like Magik that underscores “Dead Souls’” questions about the line between mutant and monster. Rosenberg has captured each of these characters voices well, even if there’s not much room for it here with Magik and Karma’s confrontation. Lack of resolution aside, New Mutants: Dead Souls‘ end will leave readers hungry for more. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

RUNAWAYS #12

This latest issue slows things down a little bit, but simultaneously delivers one of the best Runaways issues yet. A few of the team’s members — and their various dynamics — get the focus of this issue, and the end result is somehow even more impactful than fans would expect. Rowell captures the anxieties of a young adult with feelings in a resonant, wonderful way, which is balanced by Anka’s dreamy and genuinely lovely visuals. All of that, combined with the gut punch of the issue’s last page, make this Runaways issue an absolute essential for your pull list. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR WARS: LANDO — DOUBLE OR NOTHING #4

Lando takes his impressive cache of firearms to enslaved people in hopes of giving them their chance at freedom. It takes more than firepower to convince the slaves that freedom is within their grasp, requiring Lando to not only offer them a logistical chance at freedom but also requiring him to stoke the fires of independence within them, empowering the captives to take their lives back. The enjoyment of this series, particularly this issue, rests squarely on the shoulders of Lando and the readers’ enjoyment of the character. Luckily, writer Rodney Barnes gives audiences all the things they love about the character, from his recollections of lascivious behavior to his captivating speeches that make the captives feel like anything is possible. On the other hand, if Lando isn’t your favorite character, there isn’t much about this issue to excite readers narratively, but with “Lando” being in this series’ title, we think it will please anyone who picks up this issue. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #3

STAR WAR: POE DAMERON ANNUAL #2

Set before the events of The Force Awakens, Poe Dameron Annual pits the Resistance pilot against Han Solo (unknowingly) in a race to steal a coveted source of information away from the First Order. While Solo uses his cunning to infiltrate a vessel, Dameron relies on the rest of Black Squadron, showing off the varied approaches of two of Star Wars’ most iconic pilots. While the proper Poe Dameron series forges into uncharted territory following The Last Jedi, the Annual allows audiences to see how he became a go-to pilot for Leia Organa and possibly enlighten us to the emotional connection she has with him, based on a close run-in with Solo. Additionally, the issue taps on elements from the original trilogy and Leia’s connection with Alderaan, giving audiences a few emotional beats before the series itself comes to a close with the next issue. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

VENOM: FIRST HOST #1

Venom took a turn for the brighter when Donny Cates took over the series this summer, which was the most enormous breath of fresh air after the abysmal “Venomized” event. The recent shift in quality for Venom is what makes “First Host” such a head-scratcher, because it returns to the lows the character experienced earlier this year. In trying to combine multiple stories about Venom’s origin and the off-putting Daddy Eddie Brock saga, “First Host” becomes simply a complete and total misstep of a story that people had largely forgotten about. There are two Venom comics coming from Marvel this week, and only one is worth your money. This one isn’t it. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 1 out of 5

WEB OF VENOM: VE’NAM #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

To put it plainly, Web of Venom: Ve’Nam #1 is a must-read, plain and simple. It’s a sci-fi thriller, an action-packed exploration of war, and a twisted slasher all rolled into one. If you haven’t read Venom lately, you’ll still dig what’s going on in this book. If you have been keeping up with Venom (which I highly recommend you do), then “Ve’Nam” will only enhance your love of the series. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

X-23 #3

It’s sometimes said that art in any form is successful if it makes you feel. By that metric, X-23 #3 is massively successful. Not only are the book’s actual art and colors — by Juann Cabal and Nolan Woodard respectively — truly well-done, but Mariko Tamaki’s writing is tight, carefully crafted, and packs a punch to the gut. The deeper we get into this story arc, the more we learn about Laura Kinney as well as about the Stepford Cuckoos. It’s a fascinating study in how grief and desperation will take different people to different places and even more fascinating how that split can leave the reader so uncomfortable yet longing for more. Make no mistake: this is a top-notch book and I can’t wait for more. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

X-MEN BLUE #34

More than the penultimate issue of the series, X-Men Blue #34 feels like the final chapter of Cullen Bunn’s years-long Magneto saga. The issue finds Magneto confronted by the original X-Men 20 years in the future. Magneto’s young student and foes serve as ghosts of Christmas future. In this case, rather than scare Magneto straight, the specters only convince him to reexamine what is inevitable and necessary. The setup feels a bit staged, the bridging act is a bit muddled, but its hard to deny the sense of grandiosity befitting Magneto. Marcus To shows some of his best work, building to a final visual note that will leave readers, longtime X-Men fans in particular, with chills. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

X-MEN GRAND DESIGN: SECOND GENESIS #2

If you’ve made it this far into Ed Piskor’s “Grand Design,” then you know exactly what to expect and the newest issue does not disappoint. Following the events of the “Dark Phoenix Saga,” the story of the X-Men became more fractured as popularity demanded spin-offs and miniseries. It’s fascinating to see what Piskor chooses to keep and what is cut away in order to establish the clearest possible history. Specific relationships and tangents are chosen for dramatic reappraisal, as are many sequences and details often honored with incredibly well constructed panels. The conclusion of “Second Genesis” grows this story more than any of the previous three issues and make the final installment of “X-Tinction” seem even more ambitious than even these existing issues. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

BLACKWOOD #4

My only complaint about Blackwood is that it ended too abruptly and neatly. Evan Dorkin and Veronica Fish’s horror miniseries was one of the best comics of 2018, filled with Lovecraftian horror and plenty of creepy despair. The finale answers most of the series’ main questions pretty quickly, with revelations hitting fast and hard over the last few pages. While we still don’t know much about the backstories to the three main characters, or a supposedly greater doom awaiting Blackwood, this issue should satisfy readers until Dark Horse (hopefully) announces a follow-up series soon. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

BONE PARISH #2

If you’re not reading Bone Parish, this issue is a sign that you should absolutely change that. Now that the concept of ash and the overall world of the show is already established, the story really has time to ruminate in things, with results that range from heartbreaking to unsettling. Bunn weaves a tale that’s equal parts gothic horror, family drama, and something so much more, one that is only heightened by Scarhf’s art. Overall, it will absolutely be interesting to see how things develop from here. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: EVIL AT BALDUR’S GATE #5

The best comic of this week is definitely the one where a hamster takes on a hostile adventuring party and wins. Baldur’s Gate fans will recognize Boo as the traveling companion of Minsc, a ranger NPC that can join your party. While Minsc claims that Boo is a “miniature giant space hamster,” there’s no evidence that Boo is anything but a very resourceful normal hamster. Luckily, resourceful hamsters are just as valuable as space hamsters in D&D, as evidenced by this issue. Jim Zub deserves high praise for his “Evil at Baldur’s Gate” miniseries, which showcases the fun and drama found in D&D in a comic book form. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

EUTHANAUTS #2

Fluid layouts and carefully designed blending of technology and the supernatural continues to impress as Euthanauts treks deeper into its plot. The series is visually stunning and seemingly promises artist Nick Robles a long career. What is happening on the page, behind the spectacle of discovery and ethereal landscapes, is not quite as impressive. Much of the second issue emphasizes exposition barely cloaked in the guise of conversations and new settings. While lots of characters are introduced, very little of the story itself feels as though it is being driven by these people. Quirkiness is not a replacement for a genuine personality, which leaves many new entries lacking, while Thalia still lacks much definition. There is a lot of promise to be found in the premise and its presentation, but this issue doesn’t move in a direction of realizing it. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

HARBINGER WARS 2 #4

Harbinger Wars 2 hits its conclusion on all cylinders, and sets up some intriguing hooks for the Valiant universe in the process. First off we have to give credit to the art team of Tomas Giorello, Renato Guedes, and Diego Rodriguez, who deliver a simply stunning issue from beginning to end. You feel every punch viscerally, punches both emotional and physical, and that Livewire X-O fight on its own is worth the price of admission. There’s a clear side in the wrong here, but writer Matt Kindt paints the canvas with enough grey that even the good side still has decisions to answer for and those questions are credible. Harbinger Wars 2 has been a wild ride, and the finale crosses the finish line in style. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

HOUSE AMOK #1

The first few pages of House Amok are deeply disturbing, which fills even the most milquetoast sequences in the rest of the issue with tension. Taking cues from the subgenre of American films focused on spree killings (think Natural Born Killers), this story places readers in a situation they could never even imagine themselves from the incredibly sympathetic point of view of a ten year old girl. Knowing where the story is heading makes every benign action seem a bit dreadful and alters an ongoing monologue to be much more effective. While it’s unclear how perception is altered via supernatural elements in the art, this beginning lays out plenty of road to explore that in the future. It’s an engrossing start for this miniseries, one that will leave horror fans unable to look away. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

ISOLA #5

The culmination of Isola‘s first “chapter” is absolutely, positively breathtaking. Fletcher and Kershl pack just as much nuance and aesthetic into every panel as ever, while simultaneously taking Rook and Olwyn’s story into a very narratively interesting direction. The series’ core themes of loyalty and love are almost even more on display, and the end result will give you a case of the feels, while also beginning to give you answers. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

JUDGE DREDD: UNDER SIEGE #4

The final showdown in this issue, building from a top-notch cliffhanger, reads much more like a continuation than a climax. Things happen in about the order that anyone familiar with Judge Dredd stories might expect, so there’s little tension as to who will live or die. The deaths are less than creative in nature and mostly silent action sequences aren’t carried out with much style. There are some solid gags like two enforcers labeled “20” and “18” standing side-by-side, but much of the issue lacks the black humor that marks both Mark Russell and Judge Dredd at their best. With not much in the way of enjoyable action either, this is a miss for both the writer and the character. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

MIGHTY MORPHIN’ POWER RANGERS: SHATTERED GRID #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Some will wish for more definitive answers, but while you won’t have every question answered, you will get an incredible payoff that pays homage to the franchise and launches the comics side of the universe in bold new directions. At their heart, Power Rangers are just flawed human beings who place the needs of others before themselves, and if you’ve ever wanted a perfect example of what makes a Ranger truly worthy of the title, look no further than “Shattered Grid.” These are the Power Rangers. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

MODERN FANTASY #3

Every epic adventure story needs a good training montage, and Modern Fantasy fits a whole bunch of preparation into just a single issue. Sage of the Riverlands tries to get her party of slackers ready for a big cult, and recruits a very obvious ally to their size. There’s a few amazing jokes in this issue (a confessional scene is absolutely amazing, and we get a good look inside a fantasy hospital), and I appreciate how the humor didn’t detract from the central plot. Any comic that fits in a bard gag is worthy of high praise, and Modern Fantasy is one of the funniest comics I’ve read this year. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE NEW WORLD #2

The second issue of The New World is nothing less than stunning. Tradd Moore reminds readers he is one of the few artists who can craft action with cars well in American comics, while also delivering a stunning level of detail in both expansive and claustrophobic settings. The story itself functions more as a vehicle to keep Moore and its characters moving than to deliver much on the promise of The New World #1 though. Decisions seem to be forced by the needs of plot rather than the characters, and it makes for some moments that don’t feel earned and cannot even be explained in dialogue. The world and action are still stunning, and that’s a good thing because they distract from some apparent shallowness in this continuation. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

RICK AND MORTY #41

The lead story of Rick and Morty #41 comes from Kyle Starks, Marc Ellerby, and Sarah Stern. The plot plays with the Superman Revenge Squad concept and applies it to Rick, though Rick’s Revenge Squad is more justified by far. That means fans get to see returning antagonists from earlier in the series, like the creeper Doctor Who riff. There’s also a Meeseeks who has been alive far too long, and Krombopulous Michael’s widow. It’s a good setup with great gags all around. The backup story from Tini Howard and Jarrett Williams has a punchier pace. The premise is sending public domain concepts through the Rick and Morty meat grinder. A very solid issue all around which looks to pay dividends next month as well. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

RICK AND MORTY VS. DUNGEONS & DRAGONS #1

Rick & Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons #1 begins the crossover with a the right balance of meta-humor and adventure. The story kicks off with Morty hearing whispers that playing Dungeons & Dragons is a surefire way to climb the social ladder and get girls. This leads him to seek Rick’s help. As it turns out, Rick is an old school D&D players and is more than happy to give his grandson a lesson. Patrick Rothfuss and Jim Zub use the first part of this setup as a way to play with the sudden ascension of geekdom in popular culture. The second part plays more with the old school/hardcore versus new school/casual divide. Troy Little draws everything well, but should will have more room to play as the series dives deeper into the actual world of Dungeons & Dragons. This is shaping up to be a crossover that fans of either property won’t want to sleep on. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

STAR WARS ADVENTURES #13

The first story wraps up the adventures of Padme and Anakin when they uncover an actress working with the Sith, reminding readers that this duo is as capable as ever to handle combat at any scale. The first half of their journey focused on the romantic connection between the two, while this half delivers us the butt-kicking side of their dynamic that was only hinted at in Attack of the Clones. The second story in this issue focuses on Max Rebo and his older brother in a case of mistaken identity, ultimately showing how Rebo came to work with Jabba the Hutt. The story itself wasn’t much to sink our teeth into, as a group of gangsters pursued a young Max, though we did get to see how the musician became indebted to Jabba, which was really all the story offered. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

STARCRAFT: SCAVENGERS #2

A good horror story makes you care a little bit about the characters before killing them off. Therein lies the weakness of Starcraft Scavengers. While there’s plenty of fatalities in this month’s issue, they’re basically just nameless grunts. Coupled with Jody Houser’s choice not to show the monster in the issue, the lack of personality from the victims means that the deaths and disappearances lack any sort of weight to the story. Houser does do a great job of building up the comic’s three main characters, though, and I’m sure it will be sad when one or more of them get eaten soon. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

TMNT BEBOP AND ROCKSTEADY HIT THE ROAD #5

Bebop and Rocksteady Hit the Road comes to its conclusion without ever feeling like it hits its stride. For all the musical references in the series, Ben Bates and Dustin Weaver couldn’t quite hit a steady rhythm, failing to find a steady pace. In the final issue, Bebop and Rocksteady have their final showdown with Agent Ravenwood. The confrontation somewhat cheapened by outside interference, but Bates draws it well. Pacing issues aside, the series did evoke some genuine laughs and feature at least one stellar chase scene. Bebop and Rocksteady Hit the Road will be a fun ride for hardcore Turtles fans, but an easy pass for more casual fans. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

TRANSFORMERS: BUMBLEBEE MOVIE PREQUEL #3

The random assortment of spy cliches and rote plot points might have begun as a crackling grind at the start of this prequel, but after enough exposure it fades into a dull white noise. That doesn’t make it any more enjoyable by the third issue, but it is less actively irritating. The same personality trait or notable relationship per character is pounded upon, assuming a character even possesses that much. The jokes and action fall just as flat with no redeeming qualities to be found beyond a basic level of craftsmanship in the production of the comic itself. It’s unclear if this was intended as a cash grab or an important addition of context for the upcoming movie, but it clearly is a bad idea. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

WAYWARD #28

There is really only one thing that can be said about Wayward #28 and that is that it was too short. Building upon the most recent previous issues, Rori Lane and the rest of the powered teens are faced with Nurarihyon’s Oni and Jim Zub’s writing paired with Steven Cummings and Tamra Bonvillain’s art and color put on paper quite possibly one of the most interesting openings to a demonic battle that you’ll see. Even though the issue doesn’t quite explain what’s going on with Shirai just yet — he was murdered but is somehow still alive, after all — it’s still a spectacular read. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

X-O MANOWAR #18

This “flashback” story ends in a fashion that is exciting, meaningful, and important to the larger saga of X-O Manowar. It makes great use of the legendary Colosseum, specifically one of its less well known traits in an action sequence that makes for a great climax and showcase of Aric’s skills. From their the story goes a much more quiet direction, one that addresses both the nature of change and how history would impact a man who lived through more than any natural life would permit. It’s a reverie without a conclusion, an open question that is staged to be answered as the series continues. X-O Manowar delivers a great ending to this arc, one that strengthens the series that came before and the one that still lies ahead. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5