Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Includes Secret Wars and the Batman/Spawn Crossover

What an unusual Top Ten we have here! Rarely do we see no holdovers from the previous week, but the second week of 2023 is changing the paradigm already. Some familiar faces and previous Runner-Up books like Spider-Man 2099, Spawn/Batman, and Eminem move back into the Top Ten while some all-new ones appear. A blue Superman has an electric rise toward the top, while speculation for the Beyonder has gone beyond critical mass. Check out all the details on this week's Top Ten!

#10: SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1 | MARVEL | 1992 | Here is a book that appeared on our top spot on the Runner-Up list last week before barely webbing its way onto the Top Ten. Not surprising, as fans are bombarded with Spider-man 2099 via his new run on Spider-Man 2099: Exodus, Across the Spider-Verse merch, and more. The hype for Spider-Man 2099 is beyond palpable, and his first solo series is an excellent way for new and old collectors to pick up a key for cheap. Fans have taken note, keeping this book on a hot streak. We tracked it at a high sale of $150 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $17.

#9: POISON IVY #8 – JENNY FRISON – COVER E – FOIL (1:50) | DC | 2023 | In her recent run, Poison Ivy has turned over a new leaf, angling to be more of a hero as she takes on the divisive subject of fracking. The series has its fans, but this Jenny Frison 1:50 variant cover sure helped bring a few more on board. She even appeared in last week's Top Ten with her cover for Harley Quinn #25. It's safe to say that people like her work, especially when depicting some of DC's heavy hitters. We tracked it at a high sale of $90 for a raw copy with an NM FMV of $50.

#8: VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR #1 | MARVEL | 1993 | Yet another book that's been popping up on our lists as of late. Rumors continue to swirl that the Lethal Protector storyline is ripe for an adaptation by the new director for Venom 3, Kelly Marcel. Keep in mind that's all speculation, but this book marks the start of one of the most identifiable runs for Venom ever created. Fans hope Sony will opt to adapt the storyline. We tracked it at a high sale of $160 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $19.

#7: STAR WARS #30-ANDRES GENOLET – DESIGN | MARVEL | 2023 | The recent Star Wars run has been full of first appearances of new characters, species, and now droids. This book features several first appearances of unnamed characters, but attention is focused on the rather cold addition of the Nihil droids. This book features a menacing Nihil droid front and center, the only cover to do so, and it's SICK! Did anyone else get some Iron Giant vibes? And is Nihil short for annihilate or an ode to Darth Nihilus? We tracked it at a high sale of $19 for a raw copy and a VF FMV of $8.

#6: THE INCREDIBLE HULK #347 | MARVEL | 1988 | Joe Fixit, a personality of The Hulk, got his own comic run recently. While that book didn't appear on this list, his first appearance did! Fans often opt to go directly to the source as they have so many times prior, and this is no different, especially when it is an easy-to-acquire book with pricing that's consistently affordable. We tracked it at a high sale of $289 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a VF FMV of $20.

#5: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 – SALVADOR LARROCA – HUSTL. – EMINEM – SPOTLIGHT (LIMITED 1000) | MARVEL | 2022 | This book just will not quit! It's been on an absolute tear since its release, with the secondary market blowing up. As of this writing, a recent auction for a CGC 9.9 hit $5,900 (final sale numbers pending). Not bad for a book that MSRP'd for $75 and was dangerously shipped in a regular mailer. Fans are obviously willing to shell out crazy money for a rarer B&W variant with a fifth of the print run compared to the original, but where does that end? No one knows, but follow the journey on CovrPrice, as we'll have the details and the data! We tracked it at a high sale of $2,400 for a CGC 9.8 copy and an NM FMV of $438.

#4: SUPERMAN #123-GLOW-IN-THE-DARK | DC | 1997 | The 90s were rife with epic costumes for some of our favorite heroes. Superman got the same treatment, crushing it with the blue suit aimed at containing his new electromagnetic powers. This glow-in-the-dark direct edition cover was released to commemorate the event, while the newsstand editions didn't glow. Fans appear to be eyeballing this issue as Jon Kent is beginning to develop some electric powers of his own in his most recent run! We tracked it at a high sale of $80 for a CGC 9.4 copy and an FN FMV of $3.

#3: BATMAN/SPAWN #1 – BARNES & NOBLE | DC | 2022 | This book was one of more than 12 variants released to commemorate the third outing of Batman and Spawn and quickly became one of THE books to get. While it was released as an exclusive to a major retailer, these books went quickly. Fewer high-grade copies made it to the aftermarket as retailer shelves are not conducive to minty fresh books. Since its release, this book has seen steady gains in the aftermarket and on our Top Ten and Runner-Up lists! We tracked it at a high sale of $200 for a CGC 9.8 copy and an NM FMV of $38.

#2: MARVEL SUPER-HEROES SECRET WARS #1 | MARVEL | 1984 | This book marks the beginning of an epic storyline that introduced the fanbase to numerous new characters and crazy events. One of those characters was The Beyonder, well, at least his voice, as he was just a bit of light. The Beyonder has massive potential for the future. While Marvel recently announced their Secret Wars project will be pushed back until 2026, it's unknown if they'll lean more on this storyline, the 2015 series, or something new. That has yet to stop fans from picking up this entry issue, hoping that Marvel might pull from this run. We tracked it at a high sale of $468 for a CGC 9.8 copy with a VF FMV of $35.

#1: SECRET WARS II #3 | MARVEL | 1985 | Marvel has a habit of building characters up for an inevitable payoff. Whether it's in a big or small way is always up for grabs, but fans appear to have a funny feeling regarding the Beyonder. He previously trended due to his appearance (played by Lawernce Fishburne) in the MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR series, but facts and rumors are swirling, causing him to trend all over again. Now, it's been confirmed he will return in comics this year, a part of an event that will reportedly be BIG for the Marvel universe. Completely unconfirmed are the rumors he will appear as a Kang variant in the upcoming ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTAMANIA. While he first appeared as some light and a voice in SECRET WARS #1, this book marks his first cover and full appearance in human form. Fans are opting to pick up this cheap book quickly before any more news or rumors can drive it even higher. We tracked it at a high sale of $150 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw FN FMV of $9.

And that's your TOP 10 COMICS OF THE WEEK for 1/9/23!

