Creepshow Holiday Special 2023 #1 First Look Revealed by Skybound (Exclusive)

It's time to get in the holiday spirit with Skybound Entertainment and Greg Nicotero's Creepshow. The latter began as a 1982 film by George A. Romero and Stephen King, which was inspired by horror comics from the '50s and '60s. Creepshow is now a hit Shudder TV series produced and licensed by Cartel Entertainment, and Skybound is releasing Creepshow Holiday Special 2023 #1, a one-shot of petrifying proportions looking to put fear in your holiday cheer. And for those interested in following the Shudder TV series, Season 4 is currently airing on AMC and AMC+.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive first look at Creepshow Holiday Special 2023 #1 by Daniel Kraus, Jonathan Wayshak, James Asmus, and Letizia Cadonici. A description of the all-new one-shot reads, "First, you've heard of Santa, you've heard of Krampus, but have you ever heard of 'The Christmas Man'? Witness the birth of a new horrifying holiday classic from Daniel 'Don't Call Me Santa' Kraus (The Shape of Water, Shudder's Creepshow) and jolly Jonathan Wayshak (Skin Crawl, Ferryman)! Then, jingling James Asmus (Survival Street, Rick & Morty) and lively Letizia Cadonici (House of Slaughter) deliver a cautionary tale about stealing the wrong parcel in 'Package Thief.'"

Creepshow Holiday Special 2023 #1 features a main cover by Guillem March, along with a lineup of variant covers, including a cover by Jonathan Wayshak and Adriano Lucas, and a 1:10 incentive cover by Jorge Corona and Jean-Francois Beaulieu. The freaky holiday special lands in comic book stores on December 6th. Greg Nicotero's hit Shudder TV series is produced and licensed by Cartel Entertainment. Brian Witten is overseeing on behalf of Nicotero's Monster Agency Productions. The Creepshow comic miniseries deal was brokered by Striker Entertainment.