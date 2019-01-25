Preview: Danger Lurks Around Every Corner In ‘Crimson Lotus’ #3

Things are becoming even more dangerous for the resistance in Dark Horse Comics‘ Crimson Lotus #3, and even their headquarters might not be a safe haven any longer.

Agents Shengli and Dai soon learn how dangerous things are becoming when they discover the death of another agent. That means they need to be even more careful, and Shengli has something that might prove of use to Dai, but Dai still favors his pistol.

He’s going to need more than that though as the meeting gets invaded by a huge creature, who eyes one of the agents as a late night snack. Sadly the creature gets its wish, and the resistance is down one more spy.

You can check out the full exclusive preview on the following slides. Crimson Lotus #3 is written by John Arcudi and drawn by Mindy Lee and colored by Michelle Madsen with a cover by Tonci Zonjic. You can check out the official description below.

“The Crimson Lotus strikes again!

Shocked by the news of an agent’s death, spies Shengli and Dai must parry the Lotus again when they discover she is even closer than they thought. And can the pair avoid getting caught between Japanese soldiers and the Lotus herself?”

If you’re unfamiliar with Crimson Lotus, you can check out the official description of Crimson Lotus #1 below.

“Before she became Lobster Johnsons greatest adversary, the Crimson Lotus was a young girl whose family was caught up in the Russo-Japanese War. Thirty years later, the Lotus exacts her revenge with terrifying international effects, and two spies must try to chase her through China before they become flies in her web.

* A supernatural spy thriller featuring Lobster Johnson’s greatest foe!”

