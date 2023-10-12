Crypt of Shadows #1 Preview Prepares Marvel Fans for Spooky Season (Exclusive)

It's spooky season once again, which means Marvel's anthology one-shot Crypt of Shadows featuring a collection of its supernatural characters is back once again. Marvel brought Crypt of Shadows back last year ahead of the release of Werewolf by Night, a Special Presentation on Disney+. It was the first time Marvel Studios debuted a project entirely in black-and-white, fitting for its Halloween release. The feature introduced characters such as Werewolf by Night, Elsa Bloodstone, and Man-Thing to audiences, and the newest Crypt of Shadows #1 one-shot promises to deliver even more of the spookiness.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of Crypt of Shadows #1 by Al Ewing, Paul Davidson, Rain Beredo, VC's Travis Lanham, Steve Orlando, Paul Azaceta, Cavan Scott, Devmalya Pramanik, Neeraj Menon, Declan Shalvey, Alex Lins, Matt Milla, Sarah Gailey, Eder Messias, Jonas Trindade, and Michael Wiggam. The book kicks off with Victor Strange, the younger brother of Doctor Strange, welcoming readers to the Crypt of Shadows room inside the Sanctum Sanctorum. We then transition to four of the short stories featuring Scarlet Witch, Deadpool, Daredevil and Man-Thing, and Werewolf by Night and Hulk.

Disney+ releasing Werewolf by Night in color for Halloween

Marvel Studios announced in September that the Werewolf by Night Special Presentation, which was originally released in black-and-white, will make a return to Disney+ in color for the very first time for the Halloween season.

The description of Werewolf by Night reads, "On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster."

The exclusive preview of Crypt of Shadows #1 can be found below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, October 18th.