Crypt of Shadows Assembles Marvel's Supernatural Heroes for Halloween Terror (Exclusive)

A collection of Marvel's supernatural heroes are coming together for the Halloween season. Crypt of Shadows #1 is a special one-shot featuring the likes of Moon Knight, Man-Thing, Wolverine (Laura Kinney), Elsa Bloodstone, and Blade's daughter Bloodline. Each character will star in short stories by a bevy of talent, celebrating Marvel's original 1970s Crypt of Shadows anthology series. Many of these heroes have been featured in Marvel Studios projects recently, including Moon Knight, Werewolf by Night, Man-Thing, and Elsa Bloodstone, while Morbius had his own solo movie starring Jared Leto from Sony Pictures.

ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of Crypt of Shadows #1 by Al Ewing, Ramon Bachs, Rebecca Roanhorse, Geoff Shaw, Chris Condon, Fran Galán, Danny Lore, Karen S. Darboe, Chris Cooper, Ibrahim Moustafa, Adam Warren, and more. It begins with an intro from Victor Strange, Doctor Strange's brother that is condemned to undeath in the half-world behind every mirror. Victor Strange welcomes readers to the Crypt of Shadows room in the Sanctum Sanctorum before fans get to preview some of the stories found in Crypt of Shadows #1.

What Marvel Heroes Appear in Crypt of Shadows?

The Crypt of Shadows #1 exclusive preview begins with Bloodline, Blade's daughter who debuted in Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men #1, in Atlanta, GA for Halloween night, where she's investigating vampire sightings. We then move on to Werewolf by Night, who is seen fighting another werewolf while another looks on from a monitor.

Chris Cooper is known for his work on the original Darkhold series, and his story returns to the cursed book and features Morbius and the star of Cooper's original Darkhold saga, Victoria Montesi. Elsa Bloodstone, star of the Werewolf by Night Disney+ Special Presentation, is featured next, as she stalks a spider creature on a rainy night. Finally, we end with Wolverine, who is in an intense battle with another Werewolf by Night star: Man-Thing.

The exclusive preview and solicitation for Crypt of Shadows #1 can be found below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, October 19th.