Cult Classic Event Horizon Finds New Success With Sequel Series (Check Out Our New Look) [EXCLUSIVE]

Event Horizon may have been an underrated sci-fi horror movie when it was first released in 1997, but you wouldn’t know that now thanks to the world of comics. Last year, the cult classic movie got a whole new prequel with IDW’s Event Horizon: Dark Descent and that book was a huge success, selling out and having to be rushed into second printing at the time. Now, it looks like IDW’s upcoming sequel series may end up being even more popular — and we have a brand-new look at the exciting new series.

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Even though Event Horizon: Inferno #1 isn’t set to hit comic book shops until April 22nd the upcoming series, written by Christian Ward (who also wrote Event Horizon: Dark Descent) and artist Rob Carey, is already proving to be a hit, even more than the prequel series. According to IDW, initial orders for Event Horizon: Inferno #1 has jumped over 30% higher than initial orders for Event Horizon: Dark Descent #1. Considering that orders for Dark Descent were around 100,000 (both single issues and the graphic novel), that’s a big deal. it just goes to show that while the movie might not have gotten the appreciation it deserved at the box office, comics fans are loving the world of Event Horizon.

Event Horizon: Inferno #1 is a Satisfying and Terrifying Sequel

Event Horizon: Inferno takes place two centuries after the original film and follows a wealthy industrialist leading a private star fleet to Neptune to salvage the remaining wreckage of the original Event Horizon ship (you know, the one that was torn in half in the original film.) However, the salvage crew soon discovers that the ship’s gravity drive is still functional… and it’s yearning to reopen the door to a dimension of demonic forces. The book has been described as Aliens meets Dante’s Inferno — and is poised to be solidly disturbing.

ComicBook recently had an opportunity to get an early look at Event Horizon: Inferno #1 and we gave it a 4.5 out of 5 stars. The comic does a very good job of being its own new story while also connecting to the original Event Horizon movie in a rich, satisfying way. It also offers readers a fresh cast of characters and a well-defined antagonist and while we’ve just gotten to read the first book in the series, it does a great job of not only setting up for a solid and terrifying new tale, but is a fitting follow up to the beloved 1997 film. Everything is in place for a truly epic (and unsettling) sci-fi adventure.

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Need something more to get you hooked? Here’s the official description from IDW: “In 2040, the starship Event Horizon disappeared. Seven years later, it returned, possessed by a demonic entity. After murdering its rescue crew, it was blown in half, with the front of the ship left yearning for its heart: a gravity drive designed for interdimensional travel. Two hundred years later, a billionaire brings his own private star fleet to the wreckage around Neptune. He’s heard stories of the Event Horizon and will gleefully sacrifice any number of employees to uncover its secrets! Christian Ward (Event Horizon: Dark Descent, Two-Face) returns to the Event Horizon, joined by superstar artist Rob Carey (Outsiders, Aliens: Resistance) to tell another story spun out of the cult classic film! Hell is only a word. The reality is much, much worse.”

Event Horizon: Inferno #1. hits comic book shops on April 22nd.

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