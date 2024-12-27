Dan Mora Named Best Cover Artist of 2024 (Golden Issue Awards)

2024 was a year for the books in the world of comics, and now it’s time to celebrate the year with our 2024 edition of ComicBook’s Golden Issue Awards! The first impression of just about any comic comes from its cover, and there were some truly stunning ones all year round from across the world of comics, including Marvel, DC, Image Comics, BOOM! Studios, DSTLRY, Dark Horse, Mad Cave Studios, Oni Press, IDW, and more. That made it rather difficult to decide on a winner for our Golden Issue Best Cover Artist award, but after some civil but fierce debate, a winner emerged.

The winner of the 2024 ComicBook Golden Issue Award for Best Cover Artist is…

Dan Mora!

If you’ve been to your local comic store over the past few years, you’ve likely seen one of Mora’s gorgeous covers in person, and this year Mora delivered some of his best work yet. That’s even more true if you happen to be a fan of Superman, though he also found time to create a stunning spotlight for characters like Batman, Wonder Woman, and the Power Rangers too.

Mora and Mark Waid were an especially impressive team throughout the entire year, starting with their excellent work in Batman/Superman: World’s Finest, which Mora also creates the interiors for. Some of the World’s Finest covers earlier in the year almost had a vintage quality to them while also mixing in his trademark style, especially in cases like World’s Finest #24, #25, and 34.

Then covers like World’s Finest #29, #30, and #31 switch things up a bit and are able to blend more modern elements in seamlessly. That said, #26 might just be my fave, because how can you beat a Mr. Mxyzptlk and Bat-Mite team up? You are correct, you cannot.

Mora then teamed with Waid again for Absolute Power, which lived up to its name by being absolutely stunning from beginning to end. As we are talking covers specifically, Absolute Power #1 delivers a cover that feels epic and timeless, while #3 might just be one of the coolest Batman covers of the year.

While only two issues of Justice League Unlimited are out, the two covers have been excellent, and from the looks of it the covers are only going to get better in 2025. Amidst all of his work on DC, Mora also is providing fantastic covers for Power Rangers Prime, and 2025 looks bright for those too.

Even with all that, some of my favorite covers of the year from Mora are for Superman. In just three issues, Mora has already delivered three amazing covers that deserve to be on any Superman fan’s wall, including the modern classic cover to the just released Superman #21, which features a Superman and Superwoman date night on a Doomsday foundation. 2024 was a banner year for one of the best in the business, and that doesn’t look to change in 2025 either.

The nominees for the 2024 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Comics Cover Artist are…

Sweeney Boo, Harley Quinn

Jenny Frison, Hello Darkness/Scarlet Witch/Vampirella/Harley Quinn

WINNER: Dan Mora, Batman/Superman: World’s Finest/Absolute Power

David Nakayama, Catwoman

Leonardo Romero, Birds of Prey

