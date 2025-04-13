10 Best Marvel Comic Stories for Lovers of Horror

Marvel Comics has been around long enough to ensure there’s something for everyone, from fans of daring tales of rescue to those who prefer more lighthearted adventures. Then there’s the darker side of Marvel Comics, the creepier corners of the universe where the monsters dwell. With the right creative team behind a tale, any Marvel adventure can quickly become a thing of nightmares, perfect for any horror buff. As with the rest of the Marvel Universe, these horror comics offer a shocking amount of variety, from gruesome tales to pure psychological thrillers and everything in between. This is especially true in recent years, as comic books have embraced this more ominous side of the industry.

There are plenty of reasons for horror aficionados to be drawn to the world of Marvel. From creative takes of classic characters such as Dracula to twisted versions of iconic Marvel heroes, Marvel has a proven willingness to experiment with storytelling. Some of Marvel’s best one-shots and limited series have been horror stories, with the most popular leaning into the zombie theme. If one thing is certain, it’s that Marvel has much to offer to horror fans – more than what could comfortably fit in a single article.

Marvel Zombies (2005)

Zombies are easily one of the most classic (and common) horror tropes, especially in comics. In fact, Marvel has played around with this idea a few times, including in 2005 and 2024. Fans just can’t get enough of this twisted tale. There’s something about watching Earth’s mightiest heroes fall to a hoard of zombies that is oddly compelling. Marvel Zombies was created by Robert Kirkman, Sean Phillips, and June Chung, and boy, this limited series packs a lot of punch. Unlike many other Marvel content, this isn’t a series worried about making sure the heroes find some magical way to save the day at the eleventh hour.

It all begins when an unknown character, presumably a hero from a different dimension, crashes on Earth-2149. They’ve been infected with what most people would call the zombie virus, which quickly proves stronger than any hero thrown in its path. The story is unique among zombie tales, as the zombified heroes all (mostly) retain their intellect and powers, which is absolutely terrifying to think about. This series was so popular that it inspired an episode of Marvel’s What If…? and later an entire animated series dedicated to the zombie apocalypse.

Curse of the Mutants (2010)

The X-Men are no strangers to dark times; they’ve seen it all and somehow lived to tell the tale. However, 2010’s Curse of the Mutants is unlike any other X-Men story out there, and it deserves a spot on this list. Created by Victor Gischler, Curse of the Mutants pits mutants against vampires with a twist. It starts with Xarus, Dracula’s son, who dreamed up a bold new plan to add to his army – by forcibly recruiting mutants. He sets off a bomb in San Francisco’s Union Square, but it’s not a normal bomb. Instead of raining destruction, it coats all nearby in vampire blood – including present X-Men. Things quickly go downhill from here as more and more mutants fall to the vampiric line. Even some fan favorites struggle with the odds they’re up against, not dissimilar to the tides in Marvel Zombies.

Curse of the Mutants is a saga that connects multiple series together. As such, the easiest way to read everything in order is to grab the anthology. However, there are reading guides for those who want to read it issue-by-issue.

The Tomb of Dracula (1972-1979)

No horror list is complete without mentioning Dracula. The Tomb of Dracula is an older Marvel series from 1972 to 1979, but its age shouldn’t stop any reader from trying it! As with any well-written tale that includes Dracula, this series is classic vampire horror in a nutshell. Over the years, the creative team switched several times, proving that the series was popular enough to keep it running despite what was happening behind the scenes. Thanks to the Comics Code relaxing its iron grip over comics in 1971, The Tomb of Dracula was allowed to get a little bit darker, including more classical vampire behavior, not to mention vampire hunters and everything in between.

The Tomb of Dracula does not exist in a vacuum, as Dracula battles several known Marvel heroes. Unsurprisingly, Blade makes an appearance. Other appearances include Spider-Man, the X-Men, and even the Werewolf.

Damnation (2018)

It should come as no surprise to see that at least one of Doctor Strange’s stories would dive headfirst into the world of horror. The truth is, Doctor Strange is frequently playing with immense powers and terrifying beings, so it doesn’t take much to go over the edge into pure horror. Enter Damnation, created by Nick Spencer, Donny Cates, and Rod Reis. This story pictures Hell on Earth – literally. Mephisto takes center stage, and Las Vegas with it. The worst part is that Doctor Strange gave Mephisto the key to do so.

In a desperate attempt to undo the damage caused by Hydra, Doctor Strange cast a spell that restored the city to its earlier state. While his spell sort of worked, it also created a Hotel Inforno and enabled Mephisto to claim the city as his own. This includes all the people within, even the heroes valiantly fighting for humanity before Strange cast his spell. The stakes had never been higher, and Doctor Strange had to go to new levels to find a solution to this new threat.

Journey Into Mystery (1952-)

Journey Into Mystery is easily the oldest mention on this list, and with it comes a long history. The first issue was published in 1952 under Atlas Comics, the company that would eventually become Marvel Comics. It’s a horror/fantasy anthology, and while it may have started decades ago, Marvel has revisited the idea with shocking frequency. As an anthology, Journey Into Mystery was free to explore all sorts of plots, themes, and subject matter, ranging from chilling tales of monsters to gruesome murderers running free.

Sadly, Journey Into Mystery did struggle for a time, thanks to the Comics Code Authority, which cracked down particularly hard on horror comics. On the bright side, the series has many noteworthy accolades, including being the series to introduce Xemnu, the hypnotic alien monster.

Absolute Carnage (2019)

Absolute Carnage is a must-read for both horror and symbiote fans. It’s a crossover event created by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegmen. In case the name didn’t give it away, the story follows Carnage, who’s been brought back from the dead thanks to a twisted cult. Naturally, Carnage goes and lives up to his name by causing merry mayhem and rampaging through the Marvel Universe. More specifically, Carnage begins to wreak havoc on anyone who has hosted a symbiote, as they have something he needs.

It’s easy to understand how Carnage’s wraith makes for the perfect horror foundation. His violence is bordering on a thing of legend, as bodies are left in his wake. Marvel fans will appreciate the additional cameos, which include several fan favorites. Meanwhile, horror fans will enjoy a deep dive into gruesome and brutal violence.

Hellstorm by Warren Ellis

Daimon Hellstrom is the son of Stain, no, really. He’s probably not what most people expect, though his adventures are still full of horror. Hellstorm is Warren Ellis’ Marvel debut, and he knocked it out of the park. It begins with Daimon on the hunt for a serial killer, which starts a strange and twisted conversation about the roles of good and evil, heaven and hell. Set in the supernatural underbelly of Marvel, the setting will feel familiar and comfortable to fans of Hellblazer.

As this story covers two series, the most approachable way to read it is by grabbing the omnibus Hellstorm by Warren Ellis. Alternatively, read Druid 1-4 and Hellstorm: Prince of Lies 12-21.

Chamber of Chills (1972-1976)

Chamber of Chills is another horror anthology series from Marvel, which started in 1972 and ran for four years. The history of Chamber of Chills is pretty interesting, as a lot of the comics were written during the 1950s but could not be printed at the time due to the Comics Code crackdown on horror comics. With that ban lifted in 1971, it was once again fair game, enabling Marvel to finally put these comics to print. Likewise, it’s important not to confuse this series with one of the same name, created by Harvey Publications.

In total, there are 25 issues of Chamber of Chills, and as with any anthology, there’s something for everyone here. Subjects range from jungle monsters to horrifying aliens and pretty much anything else one might expect or hope for.

The Darkhold (2021)

The Darkhold is another major event that hit Marvel Comics, and it certainly hit hard. Created by Steve Orlando and Cian Tormey, The Darkhold actually has several stories in one. After introducing the premise in The Darkhold Alpha and The Darkhold Omega, it splits into six other stories, centering on different Marvel heroes before concluding. Included are Blade, Wasp, Iron Man, Black Bolt, and Spider-Man. Fans of cosmic horror will absolutely have to check out this tale, as The Darkhold has found a new host, forcing the universe’s greatest magical users to step up or risk watching everything they love crumble into nothingness. Unfortunately, there’s only one way to battle the Darkhold: to willingly descend into madness.

The easiest way to read The Darkhold is by picking up the collected edition, which contains all seven issues. Readers can also read it by issue; just look for the Darkhold title at the beginning.

Immortal Hulk (2018-2021)

Immortal Hulk is one of the longest series on this list, but it is worth the read. Horror fans and Hulk fans alike will relish this one because it explores new corners of the Hulk universe to terrifying extremes. Created by Al Ewing, Joe Bennet, and Paul Mount, Immortal Hulk follows the events of Civil War II, during which Bruce Banner dies. While Immortal Hulk takes place within the larger Marvel Universe, it is unlike anything else out there, portraying Hulk’s resurrection and delving deep into Banner’s mind. In other words, it’s highly disturbing and not exactly kid-friendly.

The Immortal Hulk ran for 51 issues and found a perfect balance between abstract horror and psychological terror. Reading it will provide insight into Banner’s psyche while playing around with a Jekyll and Hyde-style confrontation. In essence, the comic series tears Bruce Banner apart to build something new, and it has left the Marvel Universe forever changed.