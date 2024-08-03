Daredevil Faces Demon-Possessed Kingpin In New Marvel Preview

Daredevil and Elektra have one Hell of a fight on their hands. Still having to deal with supernatural foes, the characters’ latest arc comes to a close this week in Daredevil #12, which sees the two face off against Kingpin—only he’s been possessed by a demonic entity.

“With Matt, there are two seemingly opposite-in-scale poles that I’m particularly interested in. The first is the social realism that’s part and parcel of the best Daredevil stories. Matt, even more than Peter Parker, is Marvel’s most thoroughly ‘street-level’ character, and telling working-class stories of the streets has always been important to me as a writer,” Daredevil writer Saladin Ahmed previously told ComicBook of his take on Ol’ Hornhead.

He continued, “Then there’s the metaphysical/spiritual, which — though he’s Catholic and I’m Muslim — has long attracted me to Matt as a character. Put simply, I’ve spent a lot of time worrying I’ve disappointed God — and it’s a thrill to get in the head and the soul of one of the few superheroes who’s done the same.”

DAREDEVIL #12

LEGACY #674

Written by: Saladin Ahmed

Art by: Aaron Kuder

Cover by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Richard Isanove

Page Count: 28 Pages

Release Date: August 7, 2024

BULLSEYE! After the pulse-pounding frenzy that started in DAREDEVIL #8, Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios are surrounded by their deadliest foes! The vow Elektra and Matt have taken as DAREDEVIL will face its greatest challenge yet, as they must protect not only themselves but also all of Hell’s Kitchen from BULLSEYE’S dastardly designs!

Daredevil #12 is set to hit the shelves at your local comic shop on Wednesday, August 7th.