10 Best Costumes in the Justice League Comics

The Justice League is DC’s greatest team and the argument can be made that the team is the greatest in comics. The League has boasted a who’s who of the most popular superheroes of all time, throwing them at threats that shake the very multiverse. The Justice League’s adventures are some of the best out there. Everything about the Justice League is cool, especially the costumes. Right off the bat, the Justice League boasts three of the best-dressed heroes of all time — Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman — and that’s before we bring up classic costumes like those of the Flash, Green Lantern, and Aquaman. The Justice League’s A-list is dressed to kill, but they aren’t the only ones with amazing costumes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Justice League’s rank and file has a legion of sartorially minded superheroes. Sure, not every Leaguer has an amazing costume, but the ones who do are among the best-dressed in the entire superhero comic medium. These ten costumes — leaving out the six named above because that’s just cheating — are the best Justice League costumes, eye-catching numbers that belong in the pantheon of the greatest costumes of all time.

Ice’s Blue and White Costume

Ice came to prominence as a member of the Justice League International. Ice’s powers are pretty self-explanatory and those powers give a certain idea of what her costume should look like. Luckily, she aced the assignment. Blue and white are the perfect colors for the powers of an ice-powered hero, and Ice’s costume uses them to perfection. The way the colors are combined — blue being the main color, with the white gloves and white details on the legs giving the costume a nice contrast. However, the coolest thing about Ice’s costume is the white tank top that it’s topped with. It’s a strange choice for the costume, but it works so well when taken overall. The costume is simple and effective, a masterpiece that doesn’t get the credit it deserves.

Mister Miracle’s Costume

Mister Miracle is another JLI member with an excellent costume, but that’s not surprising. Mister Miracle was created by an artist who is easily the best costume designer in the history of the medium — Jack Kirby. Mister Miracle’s costume is the perfect match of colors and design elements, using red, yellow, and green in perfect ways, the contrasting and complimentary nature of those three colors creating an eye-catching costume that never goes out of style. The costume wasn’t originally a superhero costume or even something from New Genesis or Apokolips; instead, Scott got it from the man who trained him in escapalogy after he came to Earth. This makes the collared cape make sense; this costume is the costume of a showman. The mask is the best part all because of the mouth. Full face and head masks usually don’t have a mouth slit, and Mister Miracle’s mouth slit is perfect. It makes the mask more expressive, which is perfect for Mister Miracle.

The Electric Superman Costume

So, in the opening paragraph, it was said that Superman’s costume isn’t going to be on this list. Superman’s costume is iconic and one of the most recognizable in comics. While it has been tweaked over the years, it’s basically been perfect from the word go. So, while that costume isn’t included in this list, there’s another Superman costume that deserves to be here — the electric blue Superman costume. Now, this costume has its critics, as does the entire story arc that saw Superman’s powers change, but it’s actually a masterpiece. Instead of just copying what came before, this costume went in new directions. There’s no cape and it has the Gambit-style head sock that was all the rage in the ’90s. The S-shield keeps the basis of the original shield but uses the lightning motifs that the rest of the costume uses so well. It’s a great costume, a classic that has bee unjustly mocked for years.

Booster Gold’s ’00s Costume

Booster Gold is easily the most fun member of the Justice League, the shenanigans that he brings to the proceedings making him a fan favorite. Booster Gold’s costume in the ’00s is basically the same as his original suit — the blue and gold are in the same places and the cut wasn’t at all changed — but it dropped the collar. The collar wasn’t bad, but the modified ’00s costume has more of a streamlined feel that fits Booster Gold. Booster Gold is all about getting attention — he came from the 25th century in order to use his knowledge of history to become the world’s greatest hero — and his costume definitely fits that. It’s a beautiful design, and taking away the collar was enough to make it perfect.

Blue Beetle II’s Costume

Spider-Man has some of the best-dressed villains in comics. Now, I know what you’re thinking, “Why are we talking about Spider-Man costumes in this Justice League list?” Well, there’s a simple reason. The best Spider-Man villain costumes were designed by artist Steve Ditko, a master of creating amazing looks. Ditko left Marvel and went to Charlton Comics in the later years of the Silver Age, creating one of the Justice League’s most beloved heroes — Blue Beetle II. Blue Beetle II’s costume is one of those costumes that is so good that is never needed to change. It’s the great white shark of superhero costumes. The two shades of blue are perfect, and the little design flourishes, like the beetle design on the shoulder area and the details of the mask, are all perfect. It’s an excellent costume, one that perfectly fits the kind of acrobatic hero that Blue Beetle is. It’s a sleek number that never goes out of style.

Black Adam’s Justice League Costume

Shazam’s costume has always been one of the best costumes in comics, which definitely played a role in the character’s success. It’s hard to make something better using the same design motifs, but Black Adam’s Justice League costume is better in every way. It’s a more modern version of the classic Black Adam costume — which was always an excellent costume — and adds a black with gold trim hooded cape that made the whole thing better. Black Adam has worn capes before, so that’s not new, but this one is better than the others he’s worn, which were basically just Shazam’s cape. The hood was a nice addition to the costume; Black Adam has always been something of an anti-hero, and the hood threw a shadow over his face, communicating the darkness at the heart of the character. It was a great wat to show that Black Adam had changed as person, as capes have always been a visual shorthand for superheroes, while reminding the reader who Black Adam is. It took a already perfect costume and made it that much better.

Red Tornado’s Second Costume

Red Tornado first appeared as a villainous android built on Earth-Two by T.O. Morrow to destroy the Justice Society by harnessing the powers of the Tornado Champion and the Tornado Tyrant. Red Tornado would then make the switch to Earth-One and join the Justice League. The character is basically the DC version of the Vision, a powerful robot made to destroy the heroes who becomes a member of their team. Red Tornado’s first costume was fine, but as a hero, he switched to the red, gold, and blue number that would become his most well-known costume. This is another example of a full face mask with a mouth, which is something that really needs to happen more. Speaking of the mask, the arrow pointing down towards his face really doesn’t make a lot of sense, but still looks amazing. The collared cape is old school in the best possible way, and the gold design elements break up the red perfectly. This costume is peak, and that’s why Reddy always goes back to it.

Martian Manhunter’s New 52 Costume

Martian Manhunter’s original costume is a very strange set of threads. The collared cape, the harness, the briefs, and the pirate boots were all strange choices, but the costume just looked cool. He got a another costume in the years after Infinite Crisis, but that one didn’t really work. The New 52 brought a lot of costumes changes, not all of them great, but one costume that was a marked improvement over what came before was Martian Manhunter’s. The harness was modified to shirt, with an awesome Mars symbol, but still kept the cris-crossed nature of the harness on its bottom. The briefs were replaced with pants, which was definitely the right choice, and the sash at the front of the pants was a nice design choice. The collar was removed from the cape, giving it a more modern feel. The pirates boots were kept, which was the right choice. Finally, the colors were made much darker, which fit the direction they took Martian Manhunter in the New 52, where the character was much more sinister. It’s basically become the blueprint for every Martian Manhunter that came after it, taking the familiar, and modifying it into something superior.

Zatanna’s Tux and Tails

Zatanna is a character who has never had a bad costume. That began with her original costume. Zatanna Zatara was trained in magic, both real magic and stage magic, by her father and wore the costume that she wore on stage for her superhero costume. It’s a very simple costume — a feminized version of the tux and tails, with briefs and fishnets instead of pants. Sometimes, the costume had a cape and sometimes it didn’t. She also was known to wear a top hat with the costume that really set the whole thing off. It’s a perfect costume that fits Zatanna to a tee; there’s a whimsy to the costume that says everything you need to know about Zatanna. Despite living in the dangerous world of magic, Zatanna still likes to keep it light and sexy, and her tux and tails work beautifully. This is the costume that everyone thinks of when they think of Zatanna, and several of her other costumes use the visual language of the tux and tails in their designs.

Black Canary’s Modern Costume

Black Canary first appeared in the Golden Age of comics, and right away she looked awesome. The black jacket, the one-piece bathing suit, and the fishnets are basically a perfect costume, and the look that she always returns to. It’s really hard to imagine a costume that is better than it, but the current modern Black Canary costume does. It still uses the came motifs — the jacket, the one piece, the fishnets, the choker, the gloves — but the swimsuit was modified, giving her a cool canary symbol in gold piping. It’s a simple addition that makes all the difference. The pirate boots that were a huge part of classic superhero designs are gone, replaced with boots that fit a woman who likes to kick people in the face. Black Canary is the best of the best, and her costume fits her to a tee.